Ghanaian marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband has officially divorced her after three years of separation

The famous marriage counsellor stated previously that her new husband did not spend the wedding night at home

Several social media users have commented on news about Charlotte Oduro's divorce on Instagram and Facebook

Apostle Solomon Oduro has formally declared the end of his marriage to Reverend Charlotte Oduro, a well-known lady of God and a counsellor from Ghana, after three years of separation.

Apostle Oduro affirmed in a public statement that the only practical course of action during the separation was divorce because all attempts to make amends with his spouse had failed.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's Husband Divorces Her On Facebook: "She Needs Marriage Counselling"

The news has generated conversations in social and religious communities because of their personalities.

Charlotte Oduro is a well-known Ghanaian marital counsellor, motivational speaker, and evangelist.

She has become well-known for giving frank and unorthodox counsel on marriage and relationships, promoting tolerance, compassion, and moral values while resolving marital problems.

Many people have found her teachings meaningful. She has stressed the need for respect and submission in marriage, which has generated discussions about gender roles in partnerships.

Rev Charlotte Oduro has also been a strong advocate for marital endurance and reconciliation, which left many surprised by the couple's separation and subsequent divorce.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband confirms divorce

Some social media users have commented on the trending post shared by Apostle Solomon Oduro after announcing the divorce from his marriage counsellor wife, Charlotte Oduro.

YEN.com.gh has compiled someof these reactions below:

Jonąs Goodluck stated:

"I remember sometime ago that a marriage counselor got broken heart and the area boys were counseling him. 🤣."

Don Lexis Quobi Mensah stated:

"The woman is not afraid of divorce because she is a woman of standard."

Don Philip Apotsi stated:

"What causes this woman who advises many women for her marriage to come to an end? Hmmmm unless God oooo because most of us were not living with them that we might knew what went on in between them."

"In God creation everything was good but why so many marriages around the World has turned into something else? Even animals understand themselves in relationships. May God see us through about the things which goes on in marriages."

Apst Eric Afful Mensah stated:

"Knowing who Rev Charlotte was and how God has made her, I will say Apostle came to her life to fulfil a purpose and I will congratulate both of them. If you’ve listened to her well you will understand me."

"Congrats you’ve fought and good fight. A life story worth a lot to learn from. I pray this separation will not let any of you deviate from your God-calling assignments. The Lord strengthens them."

Apostle Solomon releases a press statement

Apostle Solomon Oduro has shared a press statement to state the reasons why he has decided to divorce his wife.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband divorces her. Photo credit: @yencomgh.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro talks about family values

Marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro previously advised her fans to instil good morals in their children regardless of their upbringing.

Counsellor Chatlotte Oduro shares marriage advice

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Counselor Charlotte Oduro making a contentious remark on the condition of many marriages.

She said that the majority of married individuals were unmarried because they did not have close relationships with their spouses.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro is seen without her wedding band in a recent post. Photo credit: @therealwomaninme.

She was seen without her wedding band in the viral video, which sparked divorce rumours online.

In an exclusive interview with a relationship coach, she provided further information on the situation.

