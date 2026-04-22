Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has opened up about her life after divorcing her ex-husband Apostle Solomon Oduro.

In a video, the controversial counsellor detailed the backlash she received from the Christian community after becoming a divorcee

Charlotte Oduro's remarks about the aftermath of her divorce has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

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Renowned Ghanaian marriage counsellor and woman of God Reverend Charlotte Adu Poku (formerly Charlotte Oduro) has opened up about some of the challenges she faced after her publicised split from her ex-husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro.

Charlotte Oduro recounts painful challenges she experienced after divorce from her ex-husband. Photo source: @therealwomaninme_, @babyannn22/TikTok

Source: Instagram

In February 2025, Apostle Solomon Oduro announced that he had filed for divorce from his wife, Charlotte Oduro, after three years of separation.

Reports indicated that the pastor began the divorce process in October 2024.

In a statement released on Facebook, Apostle Oduro noted that several attempts to get their marriage back on track had proven futile and that a divorce would be the best option for both parties.

Charlotte Oduro later responded to her husband's announcement of their divorce and detailed the reasons why her marriage collapsed.

Their divorce later ended up in court, with both parties levelling several allegations against each other and tabling several settlement demands.

The YouTube video of Charlotte Oduro speaking about her divorce is below:

Charlotte Oduro recounts societal stigma after divorce

Speaking on the Talklife TV show on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Charlotte Oduro tackled the difficulties women faced in divorcing their spouses.

The counsellor detailed how societal norms and stigma impacted the lives of many divorced women.

Sharing her own experience, Charlotte recounted how a Ghanaian publicly shamed her after she divorced her ex-husband, Apostle Solomon.

He said:

"Society makes it look as if without a man in a woman's life, she is nothing. When a woman divorces, it is the stigma that breaks her down. It is not even the divorce that is a concern. It is the stigma that comes with it."

"There was a time a pastor came under my video. A lot of people spoke about my divorce, but for him, I will deal with him at the right time. I don't want to mention his church."

"This pastor wrote under my post that I should be ashamed of myself. So I asked him why, and he said it was because I am divorced."

Apostle Solomon Oduro sparks debate with advice to divorced single parents over a year after his marriage to Charlotte Oduro ended. Photo source: Apostle Solomon Oduro Ministries

Source: Facebook

Counsellor Charlotte noted that she was not ashamed of being a divorcee and that she was an inspiration to other women facing difficulties in their marriages.

She stated that she saved her life by choosing to end her marriage and becoming a single woman.

The counsellor noted that she suffered more pain from the actions of the church and men of God than from regular Ghanaians.

She said:

"I am not ashamed. If the reason is because I am divorced, then I bless God for my life because other women will look at me and survive. I didn't die. I didn't do anything. We saved ourselves."

"I am that woman that will never bow her head down because I saved my life. I am that woman that nobody can bring me down because nobody brought me up. It was God."

"My pain is not from outside. People outside never criticised me. It was from the church. My worst pain in my life as a woman is from the church. I got men of God that preached about me for a month. What did I do? I was divorced, so I was to be crucified."

Charlotte questioned why she received major criticism from the Christian community since she did not commit any sinful act in her marriage and sought divorce on her own accord.

She warned that she would no longer tolerate any attempt by the church to bully her because of her divorce.

The TikTok video of Charlotte Oduro speaking about her challenges she faced after her divorce is below:

Charlotte Oduro's remarks about divorce stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nanakwesi commented:

"It is okay, madam. We have heard you."

Ivy Atama wrote:

"Marriage is not a do-or-die affair, my sister. You are looking more beautiful than before. Enjoy your life."

The Queendom said:

"That's why my grandmom said marriage is to be enjoyed, not to be endured. After all, I don't know whether there is marriage there. It's good to love, but when falling, wise up."

Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband advises divorced mothers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband advised divorced mothers on his Ekwanso Nny3 show on YouTube.

In a video, Apostle Solomon Oduro criticised some Ghanaian single mothers over their disputes with their ex-spouses.

Source: YEN.com.gh