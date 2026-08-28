Kumasi-based Zuria FM 88.7 announced the death of their popular news anchor, Rabiyatu Lukman, on Thursday, August 27, 2026

The radio station described Rabiyatu as a dedicated media professional who served with commitment throughout her career

Colleagues and fans of the late Rabiyatu Lukman have taken to social media to mourn the journalist and pray for her family

Popular Kumasi-based radio broadcast station Zuria 88.7 FM has announced the death of its journalist and news anchor Rabiyatu Lukman, who passed away after battling an illness.

Kumasi-based radio station Zuria FM news anchor Rabiyatu Lukman passes away after a battle with illness. Photo source: Tawfiq Gonja

Source: Facebook

The Ashanti Region radio station broke the news on Facebook on Thursday, August 27, 2026, confirming that the late radio broadcaster had served the station and its listeners with commitment throughout her career as a media professional.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Rabiyatu Lukman, a news caster at Zuria FM, after a period of illness," management wrote in their official statement.

Zuria 88.7 FM extended condolences to her family, colleagues, and loved ones, closing with an Islamic prayer:

"May Allah forgive her shortcomings, grant her Jannatul Firdaus, and give strength and comfort to her family, colleagues and loved ones."

The late Lukman was one of the prominent voices on the renowned Ashanti-based Hausa radio station founded by the late Ghanaian businessman Alhaji Abubakar Haruna, who passed away on November 25, 2021.

Her passing comes as sad news for many of the station's audience who had admired her journalistic talents since she entered the media space.

As of the time of this report, the late news anchor's family and management of Zuria FM have yet to release new information regarding her funeral arrangements.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Rabiyatu Lukman is below:

Tributes pour in for Rabiyatu Lukman

News of Lukman's passing spread quickly on social media, prompting an outpouring of tributes from listeners and well-wishers who remembered her warmly.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Umar Mbaa wrote:

"May Allah forgive her shortcomings, have Mercy upon her, expand and illuminate her grave, and grant her the highest ranks in Jannatul Firdaus. May Allah also grant her family, friends, and loved ones the strength and patience to bear this painful loss. Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall all return. 🤲💔"

Hudu Yusif said:

"Allah forgive her shortcomings; she was very calm and respectful."

Abubakar Sadiq commented:

"May Allah forgive her and grant a jannatul Firdaus 😭🤲 a great condolence to the family and friends."

Veteran Nigerian journalist Dotun Oladipo passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the passing of respected veteran journalist Dotun Oladipo, who died at the age of 56 following a sudden illness at his office.

Tributes poured in from colleagues and fans, underscoring the profound impact he had on the Nigerian journalism community throughout his esteemed career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh