Asantewaa opened up about her split from AMG Armani during a close-up session shared on social media on Monday, August 31, 2026

The Ghanaian TikToker admitted she would take Armani back but said any reconciliation would depend on whether he wanted to return

Asantewaa also pleaded with those present not to share the video, conscious of how her response might look given that she ended things

Ghanaian TikToker and actress Asantewaa has surprised fans by admitting she would take her former partner, AMG Armani, back, despite being the one who ended their relationship.

TikToker Asantewaa speaks on the possibility of getting back together with AMG Armani. Image credit: Asantewaa

Source: Facebook

The revelation came during a close-up session shared on social media on Monday, August 31, 2026, when someone in the room asked whether she would ever consider reconciling with Armani.

She answered without hesitation, repeatedly confirming that she would, and appeared visibly amused throughout her response.

Asantewaa on reconciling with AMG Armani

While she was clear about her willingness to give the relationship another chance, Asantewaa was equally clear about the conditions.

Because she initiated the split, she explained, any reunion would have to come from AMG Armani's side. Whether that opportunity would ever arise, she said, she genuinely does not know, but she remains open to it.

She was also acutely aware of how the moment might look. Knowing she was being recorded, Asantewaa jokingly urged those present not to post the video on TikTok or forward it to Armani directly, explaining that her comments could come across as embarrassing given that she had been the one to publicly announce the end of the relationship.

She was quick to clarify that she was not making a public appeal for him to return.

Her answer, she stressed, was simply an honest response to a direct question about what she would do if given the chance.

The TikTok video of Asantewaa is below.

Akuapem Poloo on relationship with AMG Armani

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the popular Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo denied the dating rumours involving AMG Armani amidst his reported breakup with Asantewaa.

The actress's firm rebuttal not only addresses the allegations but also sheds light on the intriguing dynamics of social media speculation in celebrity relationships.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh