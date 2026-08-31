Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has addressed widespread confusion over her breakup with musician AMG Armani in a video posted on August 31, 2026

Asantewaa confirmed that the two were indeed in a relationship and had two children together before she chose to part ways with the artist

The content creator disclosed that a repeated pattern of behaviour drove her decision but refused to publicly name the specific issue

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Ghanaian TikToker and actress Asantewaa has finally opened up about the reason behind her breakup with musician AMG Armani, revealing that a repeated issue in their relationship left her with no choice but to walk away.

TikToker Asantewaa finally discloses the reason behind her breakup with AMG Armani. Image credit: Asantewaa, AMG Armani

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media on Monday, August 31, 2026, Asantewaa addressed questions from fans who had been finding it difficult to understand how her relationship with Armani ended.

Asantewaa confirms relationship and split with AMG Armani

According to her, some people believed the breakup was staged or that she and AMG Armani were seeking attention and views.

She explained that the confusion was understandable because many people did not even know they were in a relationship before news of their breakup emerged.

Asantewaa confirmed that she and AMG Armani were indeed dating and had built a family together, welcoming two children during their time together.

Asantewaa discloses reason behind breakup with Armani

She, however, disclosed that things eventually changed between them, leading her to feel uncomfortable in the relationship.

She said she was the one who decided to initiate the breakup because she no longer felt okay and wanted to leave.

The TikToker noted that the decision did not come suddenly, explaining that their relationship had gone through several difficult moments and that she had tried to remain calm despite the challenges.

While Asantewaa admitted that she was not perfect and acknowledged that Armani could also have issues with her, she said there was one particular thing that repeatedly happened in the relationship.

She deliberately refused to reveal the exact issue, saying she considered it a private matter, especially because she has children with Armani.

According to Asantewaa, Armani had repeatedly done something she felt she could no longer tolerate. She said the issue had happened more than once despite promises from him to change his behaviour.

The TikToker explained that she eventually became tired of hearing apologies and promises concerning the same issue. She therefore concluded that continuing the relationship could mean living with the same problem repeatedly.

Asantewaa stressed that she knows what she experienced and why she chose to walk away, but she does not want to publicly disclose the full details.

Her comments have now offered some clarity on the breakup while leaving the specific reason behind her decision private.

TikToker Asantewaa's Instagram video is here.

Kay Verli speaks on Asantewaa and Armani's breakup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the public fallout between TikToker Asantewaa and her brother Kay Verli, following her breakup with AMG Armani.

This family dispute raises questions about the impact of social media on personal relationships and the roles individuals play as public figures and family members.

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Source: YEN.com.gh