Burna Boy owns one of Africa's most extravagant car collections, featuring Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces and a Bugatti worth millions

The Grammy-winning singer revealed he selects different cars for different occasions, from a Rolls-Royce for Sundays to a Ferrari for Fridays

His most recent additions include a Bugatti Chiron Venuum Widebody reportedly worth $6.19 million and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS Weissach

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Few artistes in the world wear their success quite as visibly as Burna Boy. The Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, born Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, has accumulated one of the most talked-about car collections on the African continent, a rotating cast of machines that ranges from classic Ferraris to a near-seven-million-dollar Bugatti.

Burna Boy’s love for exotic cars is on full display with his collection of Ferraris, Rolls-Royces and more. Photo source: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

It did not start this way. In interviews, the Port Harcourt-raised artist recalled sneaking his father's Mitsubishi Galant out for drives around the city as a teenager. Those youthful joyrides feel almost quaint against the backdrop of what his garage looks like today.

Burna Boy's most expensive cars

Sitting at the top of the collection is a Bugatti Chiron transformed by Dubai-based Venuum Automotive into a one-of-one widebody build, unveiled in July 2026. The car carries a reported value of approximately $6.19 million and features a baby-blue-and-black colour scheme, a French tricolour stripe, a "7" roundel, and Burna Boy's name engraved on the rear spoiler. Beneath the striking exterior sits a quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine producing around 1,500 horsepower.

Next in line by value is his McLaren Senna MSO Carbon Edition, which the singer acquired in June 2025 and himself linked to a $2 million price tag when he shared the news of its purchase. The car's 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 generates roughly 789 horsepower and can reach 100 km/h in about three seconds.

Rounding out the seven-figure tier are a Ferrari SF90 Spider and a Ferrari Purosangue, each estimated at around $1 million. The SF90 Spider is a hybrid machine combining a twin-turbo V8 with electric motors for close to 1,000 horsepower. The Purosangue, a four-door four-seat Ferrari powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12, represents an unusual choice that reflects a broader taste extending well beyond traditional sports cars. A similarly valued Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, customised with a diamond-encrusted Spirit of Happiness bonnet ornament, joined the collection in August 2024.

Burna Boy's garage: Lamborghinis, classics and more

Beyond the headline machines, Burna Boy's collection spans a remarkable range. A 2025 Lamborghini Revuelto, producing over 1,000 horsepower through a hybrid V12 system, arrived in August 2025, replacing an earlier Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster he had purchased in 2022. A Lamborghini Urus modified by Novitec also features in the fleet, with the singer explaining that high-riding SUVs make practical sense on Lagos roads.

His Rolls-Royce Dawn, a V12 convertible reportedly acquired in 2019 and estimated at around $350,000, sits alongside a Mercedes-Maybach S680, which Burna Boy acknowledged with the caption "Got this too because everyone needs a Maybach." A Ferrari 812 GTS joined the collection in December 2023, while a Porsche 911 GT3 RS Weissach, announced in August 2026, reportedly arrived on Valentine's Day of that year at a value of approximately $600,000.

Rounding off a garage that most collectors would envy are two vintage Ferraris: a Testarossa that was crane-lifted to the 26th floor of his Ikoyi penthouse, and a 1980s Ferrari 328 GTS kept at the same residence, both reflecting an appreciation for automotive history alongside his appetite for the very latest supercars.

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Source: YEN.com.gh