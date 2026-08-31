Former Vice President Bawumia attended the 90th birthday celebration of Margaret Gadzepo at the Ridge Church in Accra on August 31, 2026

Bawumia approached NDC legal stalwart Tsatsu Tsikata at the event, and the two exchanged greetings in a moment caught on camera

The pair previously faced off in court during the 2012 election petition, making their warm interaction a talking point online

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and renowned lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata turned heads at a birthday celebration in Accra on Monday, August 31, 2026, when the two men shared a warm embrace and handshake at the 90th birthday event of Margaret Gadzepo, held at the Ridge Church.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia shares a warm embrace with Tsatsu Tsikata at Ridge Church. Photo source: Dadzie TV

Source: Facebook

Footage from the gathering, shared by Dadzie TV, captured the moment Bawumia spotted Tsikata among the attendees and made his way over to greet him.

The two men smiled broadly as they embraced, exchanging pleasantries in what appeared to be a genuinely cordial encounter in the large, festively decorated hall.

Guests dressed in coordinated white and colourful traditional attire filled the venue, lending the occasion a warm and celebratory feel.

Bawumia and Tsikata's history in court

The significance of the moment was not lost on those who followed the 2012 presidential election petition closely.

Tsikata, a legal heavyweight and one of the most prominent figures in the NDC's legal team, was at the centre of proceedings when Nana Akufo-Addo and his then running mate Bawumia challenged President John Mahama's election victory before the Supreme Court.

The two men, in effect, sat on opposite sides of one of Ghana's most consequential legal battles in recent political history.

Seeing them set that history aside entirely, greeting one another with smiles and a full embrace at a social occasion, is the kind of image that tends to resonate with Ghanaians who follow politics closely.

Watch the moment Bawumia and Tsatsu Tsikata greet each other at the birthday celebration:

The video circulated rapidly online, drawing widespread attention and sparking excitement among viewers struck by the sight of the two figures sharing such a relaxed and friendly moment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh