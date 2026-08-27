Millicent Amankwah Yeboah, Sunyani West MP, stole the spotlight after being confirmed as Mahama Ayariga's wife

The confirmation came during his parliamentary vetting, ending months of public speculation about their relationship

Ayariga is the minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, seeking parliamentary approval

Mahama Ayariga's wife has stolen the spotlight following his parliamentary vetting, after their relationship was surprisingly confirmed in one of the most public settings imaginable.

Mahama Ayariga's wife, Millicent Amankwah Yeboah, steals the spotlight after their marriage was confirmed at his vetting. Image credit: The1957News.

Source: UGC

Parliament House in Accra played host to Mahama Ayariga's vetting on Thursday, August 27, 2026, where the minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs sat before a chamber of dignitaries awaiting approval for his nomination.

Midway through proceedings, First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor paused to acknowledge the family members present to support him, then turned to a woman seated close behind. He remarked:

"We also have the spouse, Honourable Mrs Ayariga, formerly known as Honourable Millicent Yeboah Amankwa, Member of Parliament here in our midst, beautifully seated behind the nominee, indicative of the fact that behind every successful woman stands a woman."

Laughter and applause followed the comment. For months, videos showing Ayariga and Millicent Amankwah Yeboah together had done the rounds online, with neither confirming nor denying what many suspected.

This moment settled the matter for good. Millicent, born July 22, 1992, sits as MP for Sunyani West on the National Democratic Congress ticket, making her and Ayariga one of the more prominent couples currently serving side by side in Ghana's legislature.

Millicent steals the spotlight after vetting

Following the vetting, Millicent Amankwah Yeboah was spotted at the premises as she left the venue, quickly becoming the centre of attention.

She wore a striking red, orange, and cream kente-print dress with a structured, ruffled bodice, paired with delicate jewellery and her hair styled in loose waves.

In one image, she was seen smiling warmly beside Ayariga, who wore a black-and-white striped smock, as the two shared a light moment amid the crowd of dignitaries at the venue.

The TikTok video of Millicent Amankwah beside her husband Ayariga is below.

Ghanaians react to Ayariga's marriage confirmation

The moment triggered a wave of warm reactions online, with many congratulating the couple.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Jeezy wrote:

"Guys, please stop saying Ayariga akyi guo"

LOVIA 1❤️😇 said:

"Congratulations my dear"

Do it right commented:

"congratulations sir"

Mawu added:

"Congratulations 🎉"

sweedy wrote:

"Our wife.. Congratulations Hon"

Ayariga and Millicent's old bonding moment resurfaces

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, an old video of Ayariga and Millicent Yeboah-Amankwah attending the World-Meets-in-Ghana Executive Dinner Ball in honour of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia Palace in April 2026 resurfaced following the marriage confirmation.

The footage showed the pair posing for a photograph together at the Kumasi event, though its significance was not widely understood at the time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh