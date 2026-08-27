Mahama Ayariga's Elegant Wife Steals the Spotlight at Vetting After Surprise Marriage Confirmation
- Millicent Amankwah Yeboah, Sunyani West MP, stole the spotlight after being confirmed as Mahama Ayariga's wife
- The confirmation came during his parliamentary vetting, ending months of public speculation about their relationship
- Ayariga is the minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, seeking parliamentary approval
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Mahama Ayariga's wife has stolen the spotlight following his parliamentary vetting, after their relationship was surprisingly confirmed in one of the most public settings imaginable.
Parliament House in Accra played host to Mahama Ayariga's vetting on Thursday, August 27, 2026, where the minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs sat before a chamber of dignitaries awaiting approval for his nomination.
Midway through proceedings, First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor paused to acknowledge the family members present to support him, then turned to a woman seated close behind. He remarked:
"We also have the spouse, Honourable Mrs Ayariga, formerly known as Honourable Millicent Yeboah Amankwa, Member of Parliament here in our midst, beautifully seated behind the nominee, indicative of the fact that behind every successful woman stands a woman."
Laughter and applause followed the comment. For months, videos showing Ayariga and Millicent Amankwah Yeboah together had done the rounds online, with neither confirming nor denying what many suspected.
This moment settled the matter for good. Millicent, born July 22, 1992, sits as MP for Sunyani West on the National Democratic Congress ticket, making her and Ayariga one of the more prominent couples currently serving side by side in Ghana's legislature.
Millicent steals the spotlight after vetting
Following the vetting, Millicent Amankwah Yeboah was spotted at the premises as she left the venue, quickly becoming the centre of attention.
She wore a striking red, orange, and cream kente-print dress with a structured, ruffled bodice, paired with delicate jewellery and her hair styled in loose waves.
In one image, she was seen smiling warmly beside Ayariga, who wore a black-and-white striped smock, as the two shared a light moment amid the crowd of dignitaries at the venue.
Footage of Mahama Ayariga and Sunyani West MP with their children pops up after marriage confirmation
The TikTok video of Millicent Amankwah beside her husband Ayariga is below.
Ghanaians react to Ayariga's marriage confirmation
The moment triggered a wave of warm reactions online, with many congratulating the couple.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.
Jeezy wrote:
"Guys, please stop saying Ayariga akyi guo"
LOVIA 1❤️😇 said:
"Congratulations my dear"
Do it right commented:
"congratulations sir"
Mawu added:
"Congratulations 🎉"
sweedy wrote:
"Our wife.. Congratulations Hon"
Ayariga and Millicent's old bonding moment resurfaces
According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, an old video of Ayariga and Millicent Yeboah-Amankwah attending the World-Meets-in-Ghana Executive Dinner Ball in honour of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia Palace in April 2026 resurfaced following the marriage confirmation.
The footage showed the pair posing for a photograph together at the Kumasi event, though its significance was not widely understood at the time.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.