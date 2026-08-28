Appiah Stadium publicly clashed with Financial Intelligence Centre CEO Albert Kojo Twum Boafo at the Accra International Airport on Thursday, August 27, 2026

The NDC supporter accused the government appointee of deliberately sending his calls to voicemail when he needed help during the sod-cutting ceremony

A video of the heated confrontation, shared by blogger Magikal GH, quickly went viral and drew sharp reactions from Ghanaians online

Controversial Ghanaian political commentator Appiah Stadium caused a stir on Thursday, August 27, 2026, after confronting Albert Kojo Twum Boafo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

Appiah Stadium confronts FIC boss Albert Kojo Twum Boafo at the Accra International Airport over unanswered calls. Photo source: @92TV, @magikal_gh, @appiah.stadium/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The staunch NDC supporter was involved in a heated confrontation with the President Mahama government appointee in front of cameras at the sod-cutting ceremony for a multi-tiered car park and airport hotels at the Accra International Airport.

Footage captured by popular Ghanaian blogger Magikal GH showed the chaotic scene unfolding in an outdoor airport arrival area, with photographers, security barriers, and a crowd of onlookers pressing in around the pair.

The atmosphere in the clip is visibly tense, with significant commotion surrounding the exchange.

Appiah Stadium's airport confrontation with FIC boss

Appiah Stadium, a staunch NDC supporter known for his outspoken political commentary, took direct aim at Twum Boafo over what he described as a deliberate attempt to avoid his calls.

He claimed that at the moment he needed assistance, the FIC Ghana CEO had put his phone on an answering machine to make himself unreachable.

The public nature of the confrontation, at a high-profile government event no less, only amplified the drama.

Appiah Stadium at one point could be heard shouting in what appeared to be a declaration of his willingness to hold his ground publicly rather than let the matter slide.

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium's confrontation with the FIC CEO is below:

Reactions to Appiah Stadium, FIC boss confrontation

The video spread rapidly online, and Ghanaians had strong opinions about what they witnessed.

YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions from social media users below:

Obrempong wrote:

"When they want power, they know Appiah Stadium. If he had answered his call, he wouldn't have approached him like this in public."

Asantedanny453 said:

"What does this Appiah Stadium know that we don't? 🤔"

Adwoa commented:

"He feels so entitled and rude. The President must rein him in."

Appiah Stadium speaks about his family background

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported about Appiah Stadium, who opened up about his wealthy family background—including his mother’s astonishing ability to purchase 10 cars at a time and his father’s military service.

His revelations presented a striking contrast to his public persona, prompting many to rethink the deeper motivations behind his outspoken political activities and the impact of his influential family connections.

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Source: YEN.com.gh