Appiah Stadium Confronts FIC Boss Albert Kojo Twum Boafo at Accra Airport Over Unanswered Calls
- Appiah Stadium publicly clashed with Financial Intelligence Centre CEO Albert Kojo Twum Boafo at the Accra International Airport on Thursday, August 27, 2026
- The NDC supporter accused the government appointee of deliberately sending his calls to voicemail when he needed help during the sod-cutting ceremony
- A video of the heated confrontation, shared by blogger Magikal GH, quickly went viral and drew sharp reactions from Ghanaians online
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Controversial Ghanaian political commentator Appiah Stadium caused a stir on Thursday, August 27, 2026, after confronting Albert Kojo Twum Boafo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).
The staunch NDC supporter was involved in a heated confrontation with the President Mahama government appointee in front of cameras at the sod-cutting ceremony for a multi-tiered car park and airport hotels at the Accra International Airport.
Footage captured by popular Ghanaian blogger Magikal GH showed the chaotic scene unfolding in an outdoor airport arrival area, with photographers, security barriers, and a crowd of onlookers pressing in around the pair.
The atmosphere in the clip is visibly tense, with significant commotion surrounding the exchange.
Appiah Stadium's airport confrontation with FIC boss
Appiah Stadium, a staunch NDC supporter known for his outspoken political commentary, took direct aim at Twum Boafo over what he described as a deliberate attempt to avoid his calls.
He claimed that at the moment he needed assistance, the FIC Ghana CEO had put his phone on an answering machine to make himself unreachable.
The public nature of the confrontation, at a high-profile government event no less, only amplified the drama.
Appiah Stadium at one point could be heard shouting in what appeared to be a declaration of his willingness to hold his ground publicly rather than let the matter slide.
The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium's confrontation with the FIC CEO is below:
Reactions to Appiah Stadium, FIC boss confrontation
The video spread rapidly online, and Ghanaians had strong opinions about what they witnessed.
YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions from social media users below:
Obrempong wrote:
"When they want power, they know Appiah Stadium. If he had answered his call, he wouldn't have approached him like this in public."
Asantedanny453 said:
"What does this Appiah Stadium know that we don't? 🤔"
Adwoa commented:
"He feels so entitled and rude. The President must rein him in."
Appiah Stadium speaks about his family background
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported about Appiah Stadium, who opened up about his wealthy family background—including his mother’s astonishing ability to purchase 10 cars at a time and his father’s military service.
His revelations presented a striking contrast to his public persona, prompting many to rethink the deeper motivations behind his outspoken political activities and the impact of his influential family connections.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh