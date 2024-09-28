Famous and wealthy Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, flew to Las Vegas for Mining Expo 2024

He shared pictures and videos of how the expo went as he met top officials who were invested in mining

Many people hailed him and talked about his dedication to education and technology surrounding mining

Ibrahim Mahama, a Ghanaian businessman and founder of Engineers and Planners, a West African indigenously owned mining company, shared videos and photos from his trip to Las Vegas, United States of America.

Ibrahim Mahama travels to Las Vegas

In the caption of the Instagram post, Mr Mahama noted that the purpose of his trip to Las Vegas was to attend the Mining Expo 2024.

The Ghanaian millionaire flew in his private jet, and in the carousel post, he was seen boarding the plane as two white men saw him off.

The other photos and videos showed him interacting with experts at the Mining Expo 2024 as they posed with the various mining machines and technology.

Ibrahim Mahama, who owns a mining company, has shown his dedication to improving mining in the country in the past. In December 2023, he invested over $4 million each in 200 trucks.

Ibrahim Mahama at the Mining Expo 2024.

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama's post

Many people took to the comment section to hail Ibrahim Mahama. Others also wished they could meet him as they talked about how influential and empowering he was.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

jay_billionzz said:

"You are blessed the Presidency fits you 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

plugs_only said:

"Normally people go to Las Vegas for vacation or to have fun but Mr Ibrahim Shows how determined he is that even in Las Vegas he’s being innovative"

joe_pilgrimmes said:

"Great Mentor, kindly bring new businesses to town!!! Congratulations 😍😍❤️❤️🔥🔥"

forever_uncommon said:

"Please open a road construction company In Ghana 🙏🙏 I know you can do it and I will be Glad to work for you to better the whole of Ghana Quality Roads and maintaining them 👏👏😍"

positivebondship said:

"You're doing might works, Africa proud of you 💪"

godly_god07 said:

"May Allah continue to bless you Director. Victory is coming ❤️💯"

gloria.odu1 said:

"I wish to meet this man one day... Proud of him and a great mentor"

tortchaman said:

"Extremely proud of you brother, my role model my inspiration! Well done!👏👏👏"

Ibrahim Mahama recalls big donation he made

YEN.com.gh reported that renowned businessman Ibrahim Mahama recounted when he donated 20 police vehicles and three generators to the Liberia Airport Authority.

The donation was made in July 2024, and according to him, the intention behind it was because Liberia was a second home to him.

On his Instagram page, he shared a video of his visit to Liberia to make the donation and captioned it, recalling the beautiful moment.

