A Las Vegas jury found Duane 'Keffe D' Davis guilty on August 31, 2026, after less than three hours of deliberation

Tupac Shakur's family released a statement describing themselves as 'elated and relieved' following the verdict

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis faces a potential life sentence and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 13, 2026

Tupac Shakur's family has broken their silence after a Las Vegas jury convicted Duane "Keffe D" Davis in connection with the iconic rapper's 1996 killing, calling the outcome a long-awaited moment of relief.

Tupac Shakur's family reacts after Duane 'Keffe D' Davis is found guilty of 1996 Las Vegas murder. image credit: Punch Newspaper

Source: Facebook

The jury returned its verdict on 31 August 2026, having deliberated for fewer than three hours. Davis, 63, was found guilty of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and with intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang — charges that carry a possible life sentence.

He is due to be sentenced on 13 October 2026.

Tupac's family responds to the verdict

On 1 September 2026, the Shakur family issued a formal statement honouring the late Afeni Shakur, Tupac's mother, whose belief in her son's truth they said never wavered.

The family described themselves as "elated and relieved by today's verdict" and praised the jury for carefully weighing the evidence presented throughout the trial.

They also extended thanks to the rapper's fans, friends, marshals and advocates who stood by them across nearly three decades of waiting for justice.

While celebrating the conviction, the family signalled that the story may not be fully closed, reaffirming their commitment to keeping Tupac's spirit and legacy alive.

What prosecutors argued at Davis' trial

Prosecutors did not contend that Davis personally fired the weapon that killed Tupac Shakur.

Their case instead positioned him as the individual who helped coordinate the attack and allegedly passed the firearm to the shooter.

Authorities said the gunman was either Davis's nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, or another occupant of the vehicle from which the shots were fired.

Tupac was struck during a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip on 7 September 1996, while riding in a car alongside Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight. He succumbed to his injuries six days later at the age of 25.

With Duane Davis's conviction secured, the case has reached a landmark moment after nearly 30 years. Questions about who physically pulled the trigger, however, remain unanswered.

The Facebook post from Tupac Shakur's family is below.

US publishes Nigerians to be deported

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the release by the US government regarding the names and mugshots of 10 Nigerian nationals flagged for deportation.

These individuals are facing serious charges, prompting a broader discussion on the implications of such actions for immigration policy and community safety.

The publication of these names raises pertinent questions about the balance between immigration enforcement and the rights of individuals, especially those affected by complex legal challenges.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh