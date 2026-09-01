Ghanaian actress Sylvia Davis was spotted deep in conversation with Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare at his thanksgiving party at Oasis, Osu

The sighting comes just days after a separate video showed Asare driving around with an unidentified woman, sparking speculation about his relationship status

Before the party video surfaced, Sylvia Davis had already addressed online speculation about her identity in a lighthearted Instagram post

Ghanaian actress Sylvia Davis has become the subject of online speculation after she was spotted deep in conversation with Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare at his thanksgiving party.

Actress Sylvia Davis spotted deep in conversation with Benjamin Asare at his thanksgiving party. Image credit: Slyvia/Ghana Naija.

Source: Instagram

The buzz around Asare's personal life did not start with this sighting.

Days earlier, a separate video had surfaced online showing the goalkeeper driving through town with an unidentified woman seated beside him in his navy blue Elantra, sparking widespread chatter about his relationship status.

That speculation came on the back of a remarkable few months for Asare, who became the first home-based Ghanaian goalkeeper to feature at the 2026 World Cup and was rewarded with a $38,000 vehicle from JAC Motors, a plot of land, and endorsement deals with several brands.

As a way of saying thank you, he organised a thanksgiving party at Oasis Lounge in Osu on August 30, 2026, to mark his impressive World Cup campaign.

Sylvia Davis and Asare spotted at party

That same thanksgiving party is where the latest speculation began, after a video showing Sylvia Davis and Benjamin Asare seated closely and vibing together started making the rounds online.

An Instagram post shared under the hashtag #happeningnow captioned the moment:

"Alleged Benjamin Asare's girlfriend! Beautiful Ghanaian actress Sylvia Davis vibes with Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare at his Thanksgiving Party held at Oasis in Osu."

The clip quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom began speculating about a possible romance between the pair.

The Instagram video is below.

Reactions to Sylvia Davis, Asare's video

The video of Sylvia Davis and Asare together triggered a wave of playful and cautionary reactions online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

maxisway_monies wrote:

"Could this be love?"

figo_phones said:

"Mr DJ, please play me 'Sika Ne Berma' from Amakye Dede."

___dromo commented:

"@iamsylviadavis, are you aware you're in a relationship?"

godsonsworld.sp indicated:

"Herhhhh mmaaa! They will spend bro's sika faster than he can say World Cup."

overwisegh added:

"Be careful of Ghanaian girls, bro. Most of them na {expletive}."

nanajay23 wrote:

"Bro, learn from Baby Jet ooo. He said his greatest regret was 3mbaaa. Please choose wisely."

Sylvia Davis clarifies mystery woman claims

Before the Thanksgiving party video surfaced, Sylvia Davis had already addressed online speculation tied to the earlier mystery woman video, after Ghanaian bloggers speculated about the identity of the woman pictured with Asare.

In a lighthearted Instagram post, she wrote:

"Ghanaian bloggers, I woke up to being the mystery lady on the internet today! Anyway, I sell delicious yet affordable meals @_justorder... shoot us a DM okay! You had time to post the size of the land but didn't get enough time to do your research on who exactly is in the picture with him... this is hilarious."

Her post drew amused reactions online, with many finding humour in how quickly the speculation had spread without confirmation of her identity.

Asare's journey from trotro to $38,000 car

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Benjamin Asare's remarkable rise from working as a trotro conductor to owning a $38,000 vehicle captured the attention of many Ghanaians.

Before turning professional, Asare worked various odd jobs in Korle Gonno, including bending steel, carpentry, and serving as a trotro mate, before dedicating himself fully to football.

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Source: YEN.com.gh