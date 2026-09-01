A 2025 interview featuring Ogidi Brown's mother, Artist Maame, resurfaced after her son's lavish wedding in Italy in late August 2026

In the interview with Delay, she had spoken about her hopes of seeing her wheelchair-bound son get married one day

The emotional video captured the moment she broke down in tears when her son's bride Jessica arrived on the wedding day

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A heartwarming old video of Ghanaian music executive Ogidi Brown's mother has gone viral after her son tied the knot in a grand ceremony held in Italy in late August 2026.

An emotional video of Ogidi Brown's mother, Maame Artist, resurfaces after his lavish wedding in Italy. Image credit: Delay TV, Zion Felix/YouTube

Source: UGC

The resurfaced footage features Artist Maame in a 2025 interview with TV host Delay, where she opened up about one of her deepest wishes: to see her son, who uses a wheelchair, walk down the aisle and start a family of his own.

The sincerity and warmth in her words clearly struck a chord with viewers, many of whom revisited the clip after Ogidi Brown's wedding to Jessica made headlines.

Artist Maame's cry on son's wedding day

The wedding, described as a plush, high-profile affair, dominated Ghanaian entertainment news, with much of the attention drawn not only to the couple but also to the deeply moving scenes involving the proud mother.

Footage from the ceremony captured Artist Maame visibly overwhelmed with joy as events unfolded around her.

At one point during the celebrations, her emotions became too much to contain.

When the bride, Jessica, made her entrance, Artist Maame broke down in tears, a moment that has since been widely shared and celebrated as one of the most touching highlights of the entire event.

The YouTube video below contains Artist Maame’s 2025 interview with Delay.

The TikTok post below contains a video of the loving mother tearing up at her son Ogidi Brown’s wedding.

Artist Maame's 2025 takes on new meaning

The 2025 Delay interview now reads almost like a prophecy fulfilled. In it, Artist Maame had spoken candidly about her son's life and her quiet hope that, despite the challenges he faced, he would one day find love and build a home of his own.

That conversation, which may have passed without much fanfare at the time, has now taken on a far more powerful meaning in light of the Italy wedding.

Viewers who watched both the old interview and the wedding footage found themselves moved by just how far Ogidi Brown had come, and how his mother's unwavering belief in him had been rewarded.

The resurfaced video serves as a reminder of the quiet prayers mothers carry for their children, and the extraordinary joy that follows when those prayers are answered.

Ogidi Brown’s mom rocks stylish kente and a headpiece at his wedding. Photo credit: @felixadomako.

Source: Instagram

Ogidi Brown's mom rocks giant fascinator at his wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian music executive Ogidi Brown’s mother, Artiste Maame, had become the talk of Ghanaian social media.

The popular content creator made a grand appearance at her son's private wedding in Italy, which has sparked conversations online.

Ogidi Brown's mom, popularly called Artiste Maame, was dressed in full Kente regalia topped with an eye-catching feathered headpiece that has left fans thoroughly entertained.

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Source: YEN.com.gh