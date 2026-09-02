Congolese journalist and social media influencer Denise Dusauchoy was arrested in Tanzania on August 30 under an international warrant issued by Congolese judicial authorities

The DRC Ministry of Justice confirmed the arrest followed criminal investigations linked to cases before the Kinshasa/Gombe prosecutor's office

Kinshasa praised Tanzania for its cooperation as Dusauchoy was subsequently extradited back to the Democratic Republic of Congo

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Controversial Congolese journalist and social media influencer Denise Dusauchoy was arrested in Tanzania on Sunday, August 30, 2026, and has since been extradited to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Congolese journalist and influencer Denise Dusauchoy gets arrested in Tanzania and extradited to DR Congo to face charges. Photo source: @denisedusauchoy

Source: TikTok

Desauchoy's arrest follows a coordinated international effort by Congolese authorities to bring her back to face justice.

The arrest, reported by Africa Global News on Instagram on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, came at the direct request of Kinshasa, which had secured an international arrest warrant through the Congolese judicial system.

According to the Chimp Reports, Dusauchoy, who built a significant following as both a journalist and online personality, was taken into custody by Tanzanian authorities on Sunday, August 30, in Kabanga, western Tanzania.

The journalist was subsequently transferred to the capital, Dar es Salaam, before being handed over to the DRC.

DR Congo's case against Denise Dusauchoy

The DRC Ministry of Justice confirmed that Dusauchoy's arrest was the product of ongoing criminal investigations and previous efforts at international judicial cooperation.

Dusauchoy, who is also the founder of the Forces of Democrats for Development party, has been a major critic of DRC president Felix Tshisekedi, senior government officials and members of the presidential family on social media.

She has also publicly voiced her support for the Rwanda-backed AFC/M23 rebel alliance, which controls large areas of eastern Congo.

The arrested journalist's cases in question fall under the jurisdiction of the Kinshasa/Gombe prosecutor's office.

In a sign of how seriously Congolese authorities had been pursuing the matter, three international letters rogatory were dispatched to Belgian judicial authorities in October and November 2025 in connection with the same cases.

Kinshasa has publicly praised Tanzania for its swift cooperation in facilitating the arrest and handover, describing the outcome as a demonstration of effective cross-border judicial collaboration.

The Instagram post detailing the arrest and extradition of Denise Dusauchoy is below:

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Her detention over the possession of a drone raised alarm among press freedom advocates, who viewed it as a serious infringement on journalistic rights and a troubling signal for reporters in politically sensitive environments.

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Source: YEN.com.gh