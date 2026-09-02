UK-based social media influencer Strabo Quame shared alarming allegations on Facebook on September 2, 2026, following the New Winneba clash that left 3 dead and 15 injured

Strabo Quame claimed he personally knows the suspect Musa and alleged the man had a targeted personal grievance against one of the victims, Abeeku

The influencer also urged Ghanaian activist Ralph St. Williams to take seriously a strong message Musa reportedly issued in a trending online video

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A UK-based Ghanaian social media influencer has raised serious allegations about the political links of a key suspect following the deadly clash in New Winneba, Central Region, on Tuesday, 1 September 2026.

Influencer Strabo Quame raises alarming allegations linking suspect Musa to the New Winneba clash, claiming political connections and personal grievances. Image credit: Strabo Quame/Facebook

Source: UGC

Three people died, and approximately 15 others were hospitalised after a group of around 300 individuals from the communities of Gomoa Oguakrom, Gomoa Yenkuadze, and Gomoa Pomadze reportedly hit New Winneba Township at around 10:40 a.m to demonstrate against alleged land matters.

Among those receiving treatment at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba was a police officer, according to the Ghana Police Service.

Strabo Quame's allegations against Afenyo-Markin

In a Facebook post shared on 2 September 2026, influencer Strabo Quame claimed personal knowledge of a suspect he identified only as Musa, alleging the man was directly responsible for the death of one of the victims, named Abeeku.

"All the boys involved, I know all of you. Abeeku was not even at the demonstration site. It was a planned target. Ghana Police, if you want witnesses, I can give names of people who were there," he said.

Strabo Quame alleged that Musa had a personal grievance against Abeeku, but suggested that a powerful third party had emboldened him.

He went further to allege that the suspect and his associates were linked to Effutu Member of Parliament Alexander Afenyo-Markin, claiming the group had long terrorised residents under political protection.

"He is in bed with the Police. The majority of the Police have been bought. Afenyo has bought the town. He has made himself like a gang leader," he alleged.

These are unverified claims, and YEN.com.gh has not independently confirmed any link between Afenyo-Markin and the individuals involved in the clash.

The Facebook video in which Strabo Quame made the serious allegations is below.

Warning issued to activist Ralph St. Williams

Strabo Quame also reshared a video allegedly showing Musa issuing a direct warning to Ghanaian activist Ralph St. Williams.

"Make sure you don't enter the central region. Even Winneba Junction you must not get there," Musa Amiru reportedly warned in the clip.

In a caption tagging the activist, Strabo Quame wrote:

"Ralph De FellowGhanaian one of the guys who threatened you has unalived someone. Don't take this lightly."

He also cautioned the public not to dismiss the warning:

"You see the threat wey he dey give Ralph, people might think it is just a mere play. I can tell you these guys are serious. Musa is a deadly guy."

Reactions to Strabo's allegations amid Winneba unrest

The Facebook post drew a wave of responses from Ghanaians online, with opinions sharply divided.

Seth Donpoh Paintsil said:

"Gomoa people need more police stations; if not, others will build some for them to use against themselves."

Nicholas Otchie shared:

"Hmmmm. Charley this New Winneba issue dey long time ooo. Adey assembly all Na we dey have joint justice and security meetings about that. The laws for Ghana nodey work at all. Now see, lives lost cos of negligence of the law. That place all be Gomoa Land. Apata Kofi get all documents. A-plus for make wild give his people."

Afia Leanne said:

"Yoo, let's see if he's bigger than the law! Nkurasesem nkoaaa."

Miller MacMaxwell Adu Takyi asked:

"So why are you drawing Afenyo in this?"

Richard Kweku Arhin wrote:

"I remember way back in 2004 or 05 such an atrocious thing happened, and it took the Gomoa Chiefs to mobilise the youth and send them to Efutu. Let's see how this one goes. Very bad! Now all the chiefs are brewing Asafo companies and mobilising unknown individuals into it. The things we're tolerating on our lands eeh!"

Paa Kwesi Ocran cautioned:

"Strabo Quame, you have an interest in the whole issue and I suspect it's clouding your judgment. Put emotions aside and narrate the story devoid of any 'stand'."

All claims made by Strabo Quame remain unverified allegations. Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested six suspects as investigations into the New Winneba incident continue.

A-Plus challenges government over New Winneba clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gomoa Central Member of Parliament Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, threatened collective action against the government if it fails to respond adequately to deadly clashes at New Winneba in the Central Region.

The MP said he had previously alerted Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak that land disputes in the area could turn violent.

Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday, 1 September, A-Plus outlined a potential ultimatum following violence that killed three people and injured approximately 15 others, among them a police officer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh