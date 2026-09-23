Jessica Hartog and Fiancé Biggs Chilling Video Surfaces After Arrest for €225m Narcotics Shipment
- A TikTok video showing Jessica Hartog and her fiancé, Biggs, living lavishly at an upscale restaurant has gone viral days after their arrest
- The couple were arrested alongside Musah Attah and Kweku Otchere in connection with a massive €225 million illicit white powder seizure
- The footage was shared by content creator Lola Bernice, sparking reactions from many Ghanaians on social media
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A resurfaced TikTok video showing Jessica Hartog and her fiancé, Desmond Koranteng Curiel, widely known as "Biggs", showing off their rich lifestyle, has gone viral just days after the couple's arrest in connection with a €225 million illicit white powder seizure.
The clip originally posted by TikTok content creator Lola Bernice showed the arrested couple chilling at a club lounge and a plush restaurant featuring tropical décor and warm ambient lighting with their friends.
The mood was playful and carefree, as a close associate of Jessica and Desmond filmed the fun outing of the couple.
Jessica Hartog, Biggs arrested in narcotics bust
The video has taken on a far more serious tone following news of the arrests.
Hartog, described as an East Legon "big girl" and CEO of Eurospa and Beauty Salon at Shiashie, and her fiancé, socialite Biggs, were recently arrested and charged by operatives from the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) over an alleged illegal white powder shipment from Ghana to France.
The couple have been detained alongside Musah Attah, popularly known as "Kromo", and Kweku Otchere as part of a major drug smuggling investigation tied to a €225 million narcotics haul linked to wanted Dutch national Jos Leijdekkers, also known as “Bolle Jos”.
The accused persons are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and the exportation of narcotics without a licence issued by the Minister of Health.
They were arraigned before the High Court in Accra on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, and remanded in custody for four weeks, while investigations continue.
The four suspects are expected to reappear in court on October 13, 2026.
The footage, which originally conveyed nothing more than a glimpse into a glamorous social life, now reads very differently to many Ghanaians online, who have been reacting with a mix of disbelief, humour, and frustration.
The TikTok video of Jessica Hartog and Biggs at the restaurant is below:
Reactions to Jessica Hartog and Biggs' video
YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media users responding to the clip.
Naa-Tennis wrote:
"Oh, the two arrested make sense now."
Augustus said:
"They were really living large 😂."
Alvin Mitch Bhim commented:
"We will be suffering, and you guys will be giving us pressure."
Jessica Hartog's last social media post emerges
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Jessica Hartog’s final visible Instagram post before her arrest in connection with an alleged €225 million narcotics case linked to France.
The Eurospa and Beauty Lounge owner shared the post during a visit to Marrakech, where she posed in a colourful pink dress at Nobu Marrakech.
The glamorous holiday update offered no indication of the legal storm that would emerge months later.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh