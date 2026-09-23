A TikTok video showing Jessica Hartog and her fiancé, Biggs, living lavishly at an upscale restaurant has gone viral days after their arrest

The couple were arrested alongside Musah Attah and Kweku Otchere in connection with a massive €225 million illicit white powder seizure

The footage was shared by content creator Lola Bernice, sparking reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

A resurfaced TikTok video showing Jessica Hartog and her fiancé, Desmond Koranteng Curiel, widely known as "Biggs", showing off their rich lifestyle, has gone viral just days after the couple's arrest in connection with a €225 million illicit white powder seizure.

Footage of Jessica Hartog and fiancé Biggs chilling resurfaces after their arrest for alleged involvement in a €225m narcotics shipment. Photo source: hartogje, @lolaberniceee/TikTok

Source: Instagram

The clip originally posted by TikTok content creator Lola Bernice showed the arrested couple chilling at a club lounge and a plush restaurant featuring tropical décor and warm ambient lighting with their friends.

The mood was playful and carefree, as a close associate of Jessica and Desmond filmed the fun outing of the couple.

Jessica Hartog, Biggs arrested in narcotics bust

The video has taken on a far more serious tone following news of the arrests.

Hartog, described as an East Legon "big girl" and CEO of Eurospa and Beauty Salon at Shiashie, and her fiancé, socialite Biggs, were recently arrested and charged by operatives from the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) over an alleged illegal white powder shipment from Ghana to France.

The couple have been detained alongside Musah Attah, popularly known as "Kromo", and Kweku Otchere as part of a major drug smuggling investigation tied to a €225 million narcotics haul linked to wanted Dutch national Jos Leijdekkers, also known as “Bolle Jos”.

The accused persons are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and the exportation of narcotics without a licence issued by the Minister of Health.

They were arraigned before the High Court in Accra on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, and remanded in custody for four weeks, while investigations continue.

The four suspects are expected to reappear in court on October 13, 2026.

The footage, which originally conveyed nothing more than a glimpse into a glamorous social life, now reads very differently to many Ghanaians online, who have been reacting with a mix of disbelief, humour, and frustration.

The TikTok video of Jessica Hartog and Biggs at the restaurant is below:

Reactions to Jessica Hartog and Biggs' video

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media users responding to the clip.

Naa-Tennis wrote:

"Oh, the two arrested make sense now."

Augustus said:

"They were really living large 😂."

Alvin Mitch Bhim commented:

"We will be suffering, and you guys will be giving us pressure."

Jessica Hartog's last social media post emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Jessica Hartog’s final visible Instagram post before her arrest in connection with an alleged €225 million narcotics case linked to France.

The Eurospa and Beauty Lounge owner shared the post during a visit to Marrakech, where she posed in a colourful pink dress at Nobu Marrakech.

The glamorous holiday update offered no indication of the legal storm that would emerge months later.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh