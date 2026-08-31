Kevin Taylor met one of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s sons while travelling in business class

The political commentator said they had a great conversation but did not disclose what they discussed

He also claimed that he had received a special invitation to the Abrokyire Akwasidae celebration

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Ghanaian political commentator Kevin Taylor has attracted attention after sharing a photograph of himself with one of the sons of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II aboard a flight.

Kevin Taylor poses with Otumfuo’s son on flight, celebrates a special royal invitation. Image credit: Kevinekowtaylor, Loudsilencemedia & Opemsuo radio

Source: UGC

The founder of Loud Silence Media posted the photo on his verified Facebook page, saying the meeting happened while they were travelling in business class.

In the picture, Kevin Taylor was seen smiling for the camera as Otumfuo’s son sat behind him. The young royal also smiled brightly, suggesting the pair were comfortable in each other’s company during the journey.

Kevin Taylor did not disclose the name of Otumfuo’s son or provide details about their destination. However, he stated that they had a great conversation after meeting on the flight.

He wrote:

“The other time when I met the son of my uncle Asantehene in business class, we had some great conversation.”

Kevin Taylor spoke about Otumfuo

Beyond the encounter, Kevin Taylor used the post to speak warmly about the Asantehene and his relationship with the Manhyia Palace.

Check out his Facebook post below:

He disclosed that he had received a special invitation to an upcoming Abrokyire Akwasidae celebration.

The event brings members of the Asante community and other Ghanaians living abroad together to celebrate Asante culture, tradition and unity.

The outspoken broadcaster also jokingly described himself as the “undefeated Kyɛnkyɛnhene” before claiming that he was currently one of Otumfuo’s favourite personalities.

Kevin Taylor further stated that his strong political opinions had not affected the respect he enjoys from the Asantehene.

He playfully added that it was only members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which he described as his own party, who did not like him.

Photo draws attention online

The photograph has generated interest because Kevin Taylor is widely known for his strong opinions on Ghanaian politics and traditional leadership.

His warm encounter with Otumfuo’s son showed a different side of the political commentator, who is often seen passionately addressing national issues on his programme.

Although he did not reveal what they discussed, Kevin Taylor’s post indicated that the pair enjoyed a friendly and meaningful conversation during the flight.

Otumfuo's grand US convoy sparks buzz online

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Otumfuo's public outing and convoy in the US caught widespread attention online, with footage of his motorcade moving through the streets drawing significant interest from Ghanaians.

The visible scale of the security presence accompanying him surprised many social media users unaccustomed to seeing such displays outside Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh