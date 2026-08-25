A new video has offered a closer look at the reported final resting place of late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka at Gomoa Mpota

His popular colourful ceremonial chair, which he was often seen sitting in during public appearances, was positioned prominently at the building

The surroundings were beautifully decorated with flowers, traditional items and red carpets, giving the place a ceremonial appearance

The reported final resting place of Apostle Prof. Emeritus Dr Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has surfaced online following his burial at Gomoa Mpota.

Kantanka’s iconic ceremonial chair spotted at his burial place as new video shows final resting site. Image credit: Adwoa Safo, Safo Kantanka, Eugene Lens

Source: UGC

A video from the area showed the building and its surroundings after the final funeral rites of the renowned inventor and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

One striking feature at the place was Kantanka’s popular ceremonial chair, positioned prominently in front of the building. The late industrialist was regularly photographed sitting in the colourful chair during important occasions and gatherings before his death.

Kantanka’s popular chair takes centre stage

The chair, decorated with colourful traditional patterns and gold-coloured details, appeared to have been placed at the centre of the ceremonial area.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Its presence immediately recalled some of Kantanka’s memorable public appearances, during which he sat in similarly designed chairs while interacting with followers and guests.

Several traditional items could also be seen arranged around the chair, adding to the cultural significance of the setting.

Kantanka’s resting place was beautifully decorated

The area surrounding the building had also received significant decoration. Red carpets covered parts of the compound, while flowers and other traditional materials were carefully positioned around the ceremonial space.

The building itself, which had previously attracted attention for the numerous traditional symbols decorating its exterior, could be seen behind the chair.

The latest footage has now offered another look at the place where the late Kristo Asafo founder is reported to have been laid to rest, with his familiar chair serving as a symbolic reminder of his life and status.

Mercy Aseidu pays tribute to Kantanka

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu attended the funeral of Apostle Kwadwo Safo and disclosed that he had raised her since childhood.

She said his influence was responsible for getting her into acting and making her popular in Ghana.

The actress described him as her "life's helper" and said she could not miss celebrating him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh