Mercy Yaaba Bredu’s final moments with her family at the Accra airport have surfaced online

The cheerful scholar exchanged affectionate gestures with her sister before beginning her journey to China

Her family did not know the emotional farewell would become their last moment together

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A video showing the final moments Ghanaian scholar Mercy Yaaba Bredu shared with her family before leaving for China has stirred emotions online.

Video shows Ghanaian student’s final goodbye at Accra airport before China tragedy. Image credit: Nkonkonsa, Showboythebloggger

Source: Twitter

The footage was recorded at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Monday, August 24, 2026, shortly before Mercy began her journey to pursue a master’s degree.

In the video, Mercy appeared cheerful as she stood with members of her family inside the airport. The group smiled and posed together for the camera, capturing what was expected to be a happy farewell before the beginning of a promising academic journey.

Mercy Yaaba shared an affectionate goodbye

While looking into the camera, Mercy waved and said, “Bye-bye, I will miss you, baby.”

She then leaned towards her sister and gave her a peck on the cheek. Other relatives gathered around them as they enjoyed the memorable moment together.

Watch the TikTok video below:

At the time, the family could not have imagined that the cheerful airport scene would become their final recorded moment with Mercy.

The video has since taken on a painful meaning following news of her death in China. Social media users have been left emotional by her smile and affectionate goodbye to her loved ones.

Mercy Yaaba Bredu dies after China arrival

Mercy reportedly began experiencing chest pain during her journey. Shortly after arriving at the airport in China, she collapsed and was rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

Despite efforts to save her, she died on Wednesday, August 26, only two days after leaving Ghana.

Mercy was a first-class graduate of the University of Education, Winneba, and served as Vice-President of the Association of Students of English in 2024.

She reportedly secured scholarship opportunities in both the United States and China but chose China for her postgraduate studies. Her death has left her family, friends and former university colleagues mourning a promising young scholar whose hopeful journey ended tragically.

Popular challenged UCC student dies

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that popular University of Cape Coast student with a disability, Enoch Eshun, had reportedly passed away.

The talented singer had gained popularity following an interview with ZionFelix, during which he shared details of his health struggles.

News of Enoch Eshun’s death had sparked widespread sadness on social media, with many people mourning his passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh