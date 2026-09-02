Gospel musician Diana Hamilton shared a missing person flyer online on September 2, 2026, urging the public to help locate gospel artiste Bernice Offei

Diana Hamilton's emotional appeal has drawn widespread attention to the search for Bernice Offei, a respected figure in Ghana's gospel music industry

Bernice Offei's reported disappearance has prompted massive concern among fans, colleagues and members of Ghana's Christian community

Award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton has publicly called on Ghanaians to assist in locating fellow gospel artiste Bernice Offei, who was reported missing on 2 September 2026.

Diana Hamilton appeals for help as Gospel Musician Bernice Offei is reported missing. Image credit: Diana Antwi Hamilton

Source: Facebook

Diana Hamilton took to her social media platform to share a missing person flyer containing details of Bernice Offei's case, accompanying it with a brief but heartfelt plea directed at the public.

Diana Hamilton's plea for Bernice Offei

"Please help us find our mother 🙏🙏🙏," Hamilton wrote alongside the flyer, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

The post has drawn significant attention online, with Hamilton's appeal adding considerable weight to the ongoing search.

Her decision to speak out publicly underscores the urgency felt by those close to the veteran musician.

Who is Bernice Offei?

Bernice Offei is a widely recognised figure in Ghana's gospel music scene, having dedicated many years to the growth and development of the genre.

Her contributions to the Christian music community have earned her a strong following among fans and fellow ministers alike.

The news of her disappearance has prompted deep concern across the gospel music fraternity, with colleagues and admirers calling for her safe return.

Hamilton, herself one of Ghana's most decorated gospel musicians, joins a growing chorus of voices appealing for the public's assistance in locating Offei.

Authorities and Offei's family are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward as the search continues.

The Facebook post of Diana Hamilton is below.

Ghanaian youth leader missing in Burkina Faso

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the abduction of Ghanaian youth leader Sadat Ibrahim in Burkina Faso and the ensuing community outcry for his release.

Residents believe his disappearance is tied to recent border security issues and his involvement in exposing armed soldiers occupying Ghanaian territory.

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Source: YEN.com.gh