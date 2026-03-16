Ghanaian youth leader Sadat Ibrahim reportedly abducted in Burkina Faso, sparking community demands for his release

Residents blame worsening border insecurity since December 2025 for Ibrahim's disappearance and call for justice

Allegations link Ibrahim's abduction to his role in Ghana's security efforts against armed Burkinabè soldiers

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A Ghanaian youth leader, Sadat Ibrahim, has reportedly been abducted in Burkina Faso.

Joy News reported that residents of Wuru, a border community in the Sissala East District of the Upper West Region, are demanding his release.

A Ghanaian youth leader is missing and feared to have been abducted in Burkina Faso. Credit: PeopleImages/Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

Ibrahim is a former assemblyman aspirant, and concerns about his alleged abduction have been shared on Facebook.

Residents said insecurity along the Ghana–Burkina Faso border has worsened since December 2025, after Burkinabè soldiers were arrested and detained by Ghana Immigration and military personnel in Tumu.

According to residents, Ibrahim went missing on March 4, 2026, after travelling to Kounou, a Burkinabè border town near Wuru, to seek medical care for a relative.

"He took me to the hospital and stepped out briefly while I was in the queue waiting to be attended to, but after several hours he did not return. Up to now, I do not know his whereabouts."

Residents claim Sadat was later accused of playing a key role in Ghana's "See Something, Say Something" campaign by allegedly providing information to Ghanaian security agencies that led to the arrest of 17 armed Burkinabè soldiers said to have been illegally occupying Ghanaian territory.

Residents believe the accusation may have contributed to his alleged abduction and are appealing for his immediate release.

The concerned citizens are also calling for justice over a livestock trader who was shot dead near the border in February.

The trader was found dead on February 15, 2026, along the road between the Ghanaian community of Kulmasa and Pien, a border village in Burkina Faso.

According to residents, the livestock trader had been accused of supplying fuel, food, medical supplies, and other logistics to militants of the rebel group JNIM.

Source: YEN.com.gh