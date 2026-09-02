Veteran gospel singer Bernice Offei has been found after going missing for about 24 hours

The 63-year-old went missing on September 1, 2026, and was last seen on Nyaho-Tamakloe Street in Agbogba, Accra

A search notice emerged online on September 2, and fellow gospel musicians Empress Gifty and Diana Hamilton were among those who rallied support

Veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Bernice Offei has been found after disappearing in Accra, sparking an outpouring of concern and online solidarity from fans and fellow musicians alike.

Gospel singer Bernice Offei is found after going missing for 24 hours. Photo source: @womeninworship

Source: Instagram

The 63-year-old was reported missing, with a notice indicating that she had been last seen on 1 September 2026 on Nyaho-Tamakloe Street in Agbogba, Accra.

When news of her disappearance spread on September 2, Ghanaians moved quickly to amplify the search, with prominent gospel artistes Empress Gifty and Diana Hamilton among those who joined the effort online to help locate her.

Bernice Offei found after online search

Hours after the search gained traction on social media, a "Found Person Notice" confirmed that the singer had been located.

Dr Yaw Perbi shared the update on Facebook, bringing relief to the many who had shared posts and kept vigil online throughout the day.

The notice carried a message of gratitude to everyone who participated in the effort:

"Thank you to everyone who helped share and support. Your vigilance and prayers made a difference!"

The notice described Bernice Offei's condition at the time of being found as safe.

See Dr Yaw Perbi's Facebook post confirming Bernice Offei had been found below:

Who is Bernice Offei?

Bernice Offei is a well-respected figure in Ghana's gospel music scene, with a career spanning several decades.

Her disappearance drew immediate concern given her status in the community, prompting swift action from fans and fellow artists who recognised the urgency of the situation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh