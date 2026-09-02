Bernice Offei, one of Ghana's legendary gospel musicians, has been reported missing in Accra, with her family, friends and colleagues appealing for help in locating her whereabouts

The 63-year-old veteran gospel singer was reportedly last seen on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at Nyaho-Tamakloe Street in the Agbogba area of Accra before her disappearance

YEN.com.gh explores some interesting facts about Bernice Offei as concerns rise over her sudden disappearance in Accra, with fans flooding social media with prayers as the search continues

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The sudden disappearance of Bernice Offei has brought renewed focus on the legendary award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician.

Ghanaian gospel music legend Bernice Offei is reportedly missing after her last sighting in Agbogba. Photo source: @berniceoffeiofficial

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, September 2, 2026, news emerged that Bernice Offei had reportedly gone missing, with loved ones and the public calling for help to locate the 63-year-old musician.

According to a post shared by prominent Ghanaian radio station Citi 97.3 FM on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, Bernice Offei was last seen on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at Nyaho-Tamakloe Street in the Agbogba area of Accra.

The Ghanaian gospel music legend's current whereabouts since then remain unknown, with many fans and colleagues concerned.

The family of the missing Bernice Offei has urged anyone with information on her location to call 024 878 1971 or 024 755 3431 as a matter of urgency or to walk into the nearest police station and report what they know.

Following the news of her disappearance, YEN.com.gh takes a deep dive into the life of the veteran gospel musician, exploring personal details not widely known.

1. Bernice Offei's background

63-year-old Bernice Offei was born to her parents in Accra on February 25, 1969.

The legendary gospel musician developed her passion for music at a young age and was mentored by Reverend Owusu Afriyie of Youth Alongside For Christ Association (YAFCA), a local faith-based organisation in Accra.

According to Offei, the religious leader took interest in her ministry and encouraged her to start writing songs.

He was also instrumental in helping her release her first album "We Are Victors" in 1991.

2. Bernice Offei's education

Not much is known about Bernice Offei's primary education years.

However, the gospel singer completed her secondary education at Achimota School in Accra, where she began to explore her musical talents.

She holds a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Crop Science from the University of Ghana and a Master of Science (Msc) in Information Technology from a prestigious tertiary institution in the United Kingdom (UK).

3. Bernice Offei's family (husband and children)

Bernice is the wife of Professor Samuel Kwame Offei, a Professor of Biotechnology and former Pro-Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs of the University of Ghana.

The gospel music legend is a devoted mother of two children, whom she shares with her husband.

4. Bernice Offei's career

Bernice Offei is widely known by many for her exploits as a singer and songwriter in the Ghanaian gospel music scene.

Her musical journey began in earnest in 1979 when she taught herself how to play the guitar.

She is popularly known for her hit songs “Hold On”, Nyame Kokroko and “Life is so short” and has released numerous albums, including Me Kosu (2003), Grateful (2004) and Life (2007).

Aside from her musical career, Bernice Offei also pursued a career in banking and worked as a banker with Standard Chartered Bank for many years.

She began working for the bank after returning to Ghana following her higher education in the UK, where she once resided with her husband.

In 2016, after years of balancing both worlds, she stepped away from banking to fully dedicate herself to her music ministry.

5. Bernice Offei's music awards

Throughout her musical career, Bernice Offei has been recognised for her major contribution to the Ghanaian music industry with several high-profile awards.

At the 2007 Ghana Music Awards, the music legend took home the coveted Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year at the 2009 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Diana Hamilton appeals for help as Gospel Musician Bernice Offei is reported missing. Image credit: Diana Antwi Hamilton, Bernice Offei

Source: Facebook

Diana Hamilton reacts to Bernice Offei's disappearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Diana Hamilton's appeal to help locate Bernice Offei after she was reported missing by her family and friends.

Offei, a respected figure in the gospel music community, has sparked widespread concern among fans and fellow artists, with Hamilton's heartfelt plea adding momentum to the ongoing search for her safe return.

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Source: YEN.com.gh