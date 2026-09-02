Bernice Offei, a celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, was reported missing on September 2, 2026, after she was last seen in Agbogba, Accra

Citi 97.3 FM shared the alert, urging the public to contact two numbers or visit the nearest police station with any information

Fans and those who knew Bernice personally have flooded social media with prayers and memories as the search continues

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Ghanaian gospel legend Bernice Offei has been reported missing, with loved ones and the public calling for help to locate the 63-year-old musician.

63-year-old Ghanaian gospel musician legend Bernice Offei is reported missing. Photo source: @berniceoffeiofficial

Source: Instagram

According to a post shared by prominent Ghanaian radio station Citi 97.3 FM on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, Bernice Offei was last seen on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at Nyaho-Tamakloe Street in the Agbogba area of Accra.

The Ghanaian gospel music legend's current whereabouts since then remain unknown.

Bernice Offei's disappearance triggers public alert

Anyone with information on Bernice's location has been urged to call 024 878 1971 or 024 755 3431 as a matter of urgency or to walk into the nearest police station and report what they know.

The appeal from her family and friends has been shared widely across social media as those close to her and fans of her music scramble to help bring her home safely.

Bernice Offei is a well-known figure in Ghana's gospel music scene, with a career that has earned her a devoted following over the decades.

She is widely known for many of her hit songs, including "Hold On" and "Life is Short", and was the recipient of the Best Vocal Female Performer and the Song Writer of the Year awards at the Ghana Music Awards event in 2007.

Her disappearance has visibly shaken many in the community who grew up listening to her music and those who knew her personally.

The Facebook post announcing Bernice Offei's disappearance is below:

Reactions to Bernice Offei going missing

The news of Bernice Offei's disappearance drew an outpouring of concern from Ghanaians online, with many calling for her safe return.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Daniel Nii Amu Dodoo wrote:

"This is sad, she was my neighbor at Legon Campus, and her children my senior at basic school. I wish and pray for her safe return to her family."

Gabby Sarfieh Korang said:

"I pray she is found safe and sound. I love her music. Indeed, life passes quickly!"

Ato Kwamena Enyinam commented:

"May she be found and safely returned to her family. Life is indeed short. It passes so quickly.

Moniman Bongo wrote:

"Oh Agbogbaa, that is where I am staying currently. We will help in the search."

Dubai-based Nigerian influencer goes missing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the disappearance of Dubai-based influencer Chinaza Chukwuyere, whose last known sighting occurred at Shoreline in Lekki, Lagos.

With unsettling allegations surrounding her alleged killing and a boyfriend implicated in her case, the public is demanding urgent answers and a thorough investigation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh