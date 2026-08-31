Appiah Stadium revealed in a podcast interview that a benefactor gifted him a brand-new Mercedes-Benz worth GHC950,000

The donor reportedly bought the car to reward Appiah Stadium for the public reverence he consistently shows the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Appiah Stadium disclosed that the vehicle has already been shipped and is expected to arrive in Ghana within days

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Appiah Stadium said he is set to receive a brand-new Mercedes-Benz van worth GHC950,000, gifted to him by a benefactor moved by the deep respect he publicly shows the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Appiah Stadiumto receive a GH₵950,000 Mercedes-Benz gift for honouring Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Photo source: Amaro Shakur TV

Source: Facebook

The disclosure came during a sit-down podcast interview on Amaro Shaku TV, where Appiah Stadium spoke candidly to a host about the unexpected windfall.

Appiah Stadium's GH₵950,000 Mercedes-Benz gift

According to Appiah Stadium, the individual who bought the vehicle was not a close friend or family member but rather someone who took notice of how he carries himself whenever the Asantehene is present.

He explained that showing genuine reverence to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in public had effectively earned him the luxury gift, with the benefactor feeling compelled to reward that loyalty tangibly.

Appiah Stadium, who has always maintained that he is not poor, added that the car, a family car, had already been shipped and was on its way to Ghana, with the arrival expected in a matter of days.

Watch the Facebook video of Appiah Stadium discussing his Mercedes-Benz gift on Amaro Shakur TV below:

Reactions to Appiah Stadium's Mercedes-Benz gift

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to Appiah Stadium's disclosure below.

Kwadwo Osei Agyei-Bohyen said:

"I always say most Ghanaians don’t know this man. He’s a rich man ooo."

Kwame Degor said:

"That's the bitter truth, Appiah, you do all."

Papa J. Bawah said:

"Full-time business without paying tax."

Alex Owusu Sekyere

"I tap into your blessings, Bra Appiah."

Pay Awa said:

"Simplicity of life. Love what you do. Bless you man."

Appiah Stadium clashes with Kojo Twum-Boafo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the recent confrontation between Appiah Stadium and Financial Intelligence Centre CEO Albert Kojo Twum Boafo at the Accra International Airport.

This heated exchange, captured on video and circulated widely on social media, raises questions about accountability and the dynamics of political interactions in Ghana.

As the tension escalated in front of onlookers, Appiah Stadium's passionate accusations about missed calls shed light on a more significant narrative of accessibility and power imbalances within Ghana's political landscape.

The public nature of this clash, punctuated by emotional outbursts, has ignited a fervent discussion among Ghanaians regarding transparency and the responsibilities of government officials.

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Source: YEN.com.gh