Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II held a high-level meeting with the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., on August 31, 2026

The meeting focused on investment and trade opportunities for Asanteman and Ghana, bringing together senior US officials and business leaders

The engagement capped off a packed two-week working visit to the United States that included the historic Akwasidae Kese celebration

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II held a high-level meeting with the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., on August 31, 2026, focused on investment and trade opportunities for Asanteman and Ghana.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II holds a high-level meeting with the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. Image credit: Manhyia Palace.

Source: Twitter

The meeting formed part of a packed two-week working visit to the United States, tied to Millennium Excellence Week America 2026.

Since arriving, Otumfuo has reunited with his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, and their children at a private US residence, delivered a royal address at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and taken part in a series of cultural and business-focused events, including the Africa Business and Investment Summit at MGM National Harbour.

The visit culminated in the Akwasidae Kese Grand Durbar at Bowie State University in Maryland on August 30, 2026, held under the theme "A Legacy of Unity, a Future of Excellence" and attended by thousands of participants from across the United States.

Otumfuo meets US Chamber of Commerce

That business-focused leg of the tour continued the day after the durbar, with Otumfuo leading a delegation into a high-level meeting with the US Chamber of Commerce.

Manhyia Palace shared details of the engagement on X on August 31, 2026, confirming that the discussions centred on investment and trade opportunities for Asanteman and Ghana.

The US side of the meeting included Ghana's Ambassador to the US, Victor Smith; Kendra Gaither and Guevera Yao of the US Chamber of Commerce; former US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Kwabena Osei-Sarpong of RIFE International; Dr Adjoa B. Asamoah of ABA Consulting; former US Ambassador Dr Jendayi Frazer of 50 Ventures; Sarah Brenholt of Cargill; Michael Coyle of Peak Global Partners; and Victor Swami of Areva Pharmaceuticals.

Otumfuo's delegation, meanwhile, comprised former Ghana Ambassador to the US, Kobby Koomson; Ernest Sarhene, Head of Protocol to the Asantehene; Charles Sekyere; Dr Andy Asamoah, CEO of A&C Mall; Kofi Badu, Chief of Staff at Manhyia Palace; Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, Otumfuo Hiahene; Nana Effah Apenteng, Bompatahene; and Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene.

The X post by Manhyia Palace is below.

Otumfuo's Akwasidae Kese Grand Durbar

Otumfuo presided over the Akwasidae Kese Grand Durbar at Bowie State University on August 30, 2026, one of the largest assemblies of Asante traditional leadership ever held in the United States.

The event was organised in collaboration with Prince George's County, the Embassy of Ghana in Washington, D.C., the Millennium Excellence Foundation, and the Otumfuo Foundation Board USA.

The gathering brought together Maryland state officials, political leaders, and members of the wider African diaspora, with organisers describing it as an opportunity to deepen Ghana's cultural and diplomatic ties with the United States.

Appiah Stadium's gift honouring Otumfuo

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian socialite Appiah Stadium disclosed in a podcast interview that a benefactor gifted him a brand-new Mercedes-Benz worth GH¢950,000, moved by the public reverence he consistently shows Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He explained that the individual who bought the vehicle was not a close friend or family member, but someone who took notice of how he carries himself whenever the Asantehene is present.

Appiah Stadium disclosed that the vehicle had already been shipped and was expected to arrive in Ghana within days.

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Source: YEN.com.gh