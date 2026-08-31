Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei featured for Real Madrid Castilla on Monday, August 31, in a goalless draw away to Teruel

The 21-year-old completed the full match on debut, drawing widespread praise from fans on social media

Naasei previously played for Cheetah FC, Attram de Visser and Emmanuel City FC before his move to Spain

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Oscar Naasei Oppong made his maiden competitive appearance for Real Madrid Castilla, playing the full 90 minutes as the reserve side were held to a goalless draw away at Teruel.

The 21-year-old defender started at the heart of Castilla’s defence and produced a composed performance throughout the contest, marking an important step in his development at one of European football’s biggest clubs.

Oscar Naasei makes his debut for Real Madrid Castilla against Teruel after completing his move to the Spanish giants' reserve side. Photo credit: @realmadrid/X.

Source: Twitter

Partnering Mario Rivas in central defence, Naasei settled quickly into Julián López de Lerma’s setup, combining his defensive awareness with his physical strength to help Castilla keep a clean sheet.

Oscar Naasei's path to Real Madrid

Naasei's journey to the Spanish capital was built on steady progression through Ghanaian club football.

According to Ghanasoccernet, he represented Cheetah FC and Attram de Visser before a breakthrough spell at Emmanuel City FC brought him to the attention of scouts.

He subsequently moved to Spain and developed further through the ranks at Granada before securing his place in Real Madrid's reserve setup.

While many have raised eyebrows over his move, Castilla is widely recognised as one of the most effective development environments in world football, placing young players in a competitive setting while keeping them within reach of the senior squad's training methods and standards.

Fans hail Naasei after Castilla debut

Following the final whistle, supporters took to social media to celebrate the defender's performance.

@ZongoNyame predicted:

"He will soon join the senior team."

@fubudarling hailed Naasei:

"My black Ramos."

@HASO0N07 added:

"Really good. Very physical."

@MadridistaHub prayed:

"Wishing him an injury-free stay during his career."

The enthusiastic reception reflects the anticipation surrounding the young Ghanaian, whose physical presence and composure caught the eye of supporters watching his first competitive outing in Madrid colours.

Why Oscar Naasei joined Real Madrid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian sports journalist Godfred Akoto Boafo has explained why Oscar Naasei moved to Real Madrid.

According to Akoto Boafo, Naasei impressed at Granada and caught the eye of head coach Jose Mourinho, who sees him as a potential long-term replacement for Antonio Rudiger.

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Source: YEN.com.gh