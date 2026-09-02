Burna Boy travelled to a UK correctional facility to visit his longtime associate Poco Lee, who is currently on remand

Photos of the Grammy-winning musician posing with Poco Lee and prison officials inside the facility have gone viral online

Poco Lee, whose real name is Iweh Pascal Odinaka, is facing five sexual offence charges and is due before Snarebrook Crown Court

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Burna Boy has sparked a wave of admiration online after photos emerged of the Nigerian superstar visiting dancer and entertainer Poco Lee inside a UK prison where the entertainer is currently being held on remand.

Burna Boy visits Poco Lee in a UK prison. Photo source: @AJSMILE911

Source: Twitter

The images, which spread rapidly across social media, show Burna Boy alongside Poco Lee and several prison officials inside the correctional facility. For many who came across the pictures, the gesture spoke louder than any public statement could.

Burna Boy's show of loyalty to Poco Lee

The visit has been widely interpreted as a meaningful display of friendship, with countless social media users praising the Grammy-winning musician for showing up for his associate during one of the most challenging periods of his life.

Despite the serious legal cloud hanging over Poco Lee, Burna Boy reportedly made no effort to distance himself from the situation.

The "African Giant" has not publicly addressed the visit or offered any commentary on his friend's legal troubles, but the photographs alone have been enough to generate sustained conversation online.

Poco Lee's UK legal proceedings

Poco Lee, whose full name is Iweh Pascal Odinaka, is facing five formal charges related to alleged sexual offences. He is expected to appear before Snarebrook Crown Court later this month for a plea and trial hearing.

His management has confirmed that legal proceedings are underway, urging the public to refrain from speculation and allow the judicial process to unfold without interference.

The dancer rose to prominence in Nigeria's entertainment scene and built a close association with several prominent artists, including Burna Boy, before his detention in the United Kingdom.

See the X (Twitter) post of Burna Boy and Poco Lee below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh