Afenyo-Markin’s feud with Sammy Gyamfi has taken a new turn as Asafo companies from Effutu visit his Accra residence to show solidarity

The Asafo groups joined Afenyo-Markin in a chant targeting Sammy Gyamfi as the Minority Leader continues his public and legal battle with the GoldBod CEO

Afenyo-Markin has received fresh backing from members of his constituency following his defamation lawsuits against Sammy Gyamfi and other defendants

Asafo Company Number One and Two from Effutu joined Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, in a chant during a visit to his Accra residence.

Asafo Company Number One and Two join Afenyo-Markin in a chant amid his ongoing feud with Sammy Gyamfi. Image credit: 1947 News.

Source: UGC

It was a show of solidarity amid his ongoing feud with Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi.

The dispute between the two dates back to Afenyo-Markin's demands for accountability over a reported US$1.7 billion loss, equivalent to about GH¢22 billion.

He cited an International Monetary Fund report showing the figure was recorded under the Bank of Ghana's Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP) in 2025.

Gyamfi rejected the claims, insisting that GoldBod itself did not incur any operational loss, citing the Auditor-General's audited financial statements, which showed an operational surplus of GH¢907 million and an overall surplus of more than GH¢5.4 billion for the year.

The disagreement escalated further after Gyamfi described Afenyo-Markin as an "extortionist," a remark that prompted the Minority Leader to file defamation lawsuits against Gyamfi, NEIP CEO Eric Adjei, Multimedia Group Limited, and Peace FM on August 24 and 25, 2026.

Asafo group chants with Afenyo-Markin

That solidarity for Afenyo-Markin extended beyond Parliament this week, after members of Asafo Company Number One and Two from his Effutu constituency visited his Accra residence and joined him in a chant that has since caught public attention.

They chanted alongside the Minority Leader: "Sammy atɔn gold, abɔ ka," a phrase suggesting that Sammy has sold gold and must pay up.

Their visit reflects the continued backing Afenyo-Markin has drawn from his constituents amid the ongoing legal and public dispute with Gyamfi.

Footage of the chant is below.

Reactions to the Asafo group and Afenyo's chant

The video of the Asafo groups chanting alongside Afenyo-Markin sparked a wave of reactions online, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the political undertones of the visit.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Papaciici wrote:

"And they are happy about that?"

boafop21 said:

"Herrrr Ghana, where do we go from here."

nick_nii_sai commented:

"For real, Afenyo-Markin has love on the streets."

JoshuaMawu5169 indicated:

"People have hidden talents in Ghana. These guys could have easily formed a very good Jama group."

BraPhile added:

"Troublesome Minority Leader indeed."

NKUM_JG wrote:

"This man has told us time and again that he's a political actor, but we're not listening. He'll do anything to get into the headlines."

Sefa Kayi apologises to Afenyo-Markin

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, veteran Peace FM broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi publicly apologised to Afenyo-Markin on his Kokrokoo show, following the Minority Leader's defamation lawsuits against Gyamfi and others.

Sefa Kayi acknowledged that Afenyo-Markin had a valid grievance over how the matter had been handled on his platform, saying:

"I believe he has a very good point, and so, Afenyo, I apologise to you for that... let's let bygones be bygones."

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh