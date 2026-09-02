Social media influencer Strabo Quame shared a video on Facebook on September 2, 2026, showing a man named Musa Amiru issuing a direct threat to activist Ralph St. Williams

Strabo Quame warned the public not to dismiss the threat, describing Musa as a dangerous individual linked to serious allegations

The post also contained grave claims against Member of Parliament Alexander Afenyo-Markin, drawing significant public reaction online

Concern is mounting on social media over what appears to be a direct threat issued to Ghanaian activist Ralph St. Williams, allegedly from individuals connected to a group linked to Member of Parliament Alexander Afenyo-Markin in the Winneba area.

Worry grows as a man reportedly linked to the New Winneba unrest sends a strong warning to activist Ralph St. Williams. Image credit: Strabo Quame/Facebook

Source: UGC

The alarm was raised by social media influencer Strabo Quame, who on September 2, 2026, shared a video on his Facebook account in which a man identified as Musa Amiru appeared to issue a pointed warning to the activist.

"Make sure you don't pass the central region. Even Winneba Junction you must not get there," Musa Amiru reportedly said in the clip.

Strabo Quame urges Ralph to stay cautious

Strabo Quame used his platform to tag Ralph St. Williams directly, urging him not to treat the situation as trivial.

In a caption accompanying the shared video, he wrote:

"Ralph De FellowGhanaian one of the guys who threatened you has unalived someone. Don't take this lightly."

He went further in cautioning the public against dismissing the seriousness of the warning:

"You see the threat wey he dey give Ralph, people might think it is just a mere play. I can tell you these guys are serious. Musa is a deadly guy."

The same video post also contained significant claims by Strabo Quame against MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin, adding a political dimension to an already tense situation.

The Facebook video Strabo Quame used to draw Ralph’s attention to the matter is below.

The Facebook post below contains the full video of Musa’s concerning message to activist Ralph St. Williams.

Reacts to strong message for activist Ralph

The post drew a wave of responses from Ghanaians, with many expressing alarm and frustration.

Shatta Ba Similar wrote:

"Ghana Police Service do your work."

Louis Ebo Graham commented:

"Why not allow the police to do their investigation and prosecute whoever is found guilty? This time doesn't need emotions because yours ends where someone's starts."

Kofi Dumas said:

"Don't think everything you say here is right; you sometimes get it wrong. Calm yourself, don't conclude."

Kwadwo Zormelo-theCrookedtruth wrote:

"I'm [Expletive] how politicians and chiefs associate themselves with this kind of people. It's sad."

Lifemoni Halona Darko added:

"Bro don't snitch on your friends if you claim so cus hhhhhmmmm."

Bra Lynks Afadi Acquah shared a personal account:

"Those boys attacked me at my site; they physically confronted my masons and labourers. Fadiga, Jibril, 49/50, Junior, etc. Those are the boys turned land guards."

Strabo Quame levels serious claims against Afenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK-based Ghanaian social media influencer Strabo Quame raised serious allegations about the political links of a key suspect following the deadly clash in New Winneba, Central Region, on Tuesday, 1 September 2026.

Three people died, and approximately 15 others were hospitalised after a group of around 300 individuals from the communities of Gomoa Oguakrom, Gomoa Yenkuadze, and Gomoa Pomadze reportedly hit New Winneba Township at around 10:40 a.m to demonstrate against alleged land matters.

In a Facebook post shared on 2 September 2026, influencer Strabo Quame claimed personal knowledge of a suspect he identified only as Musa, alleging the man was directly responsible for the death of one of the victims, named Abeeku.

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Source: YEN.com.gh