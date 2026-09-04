Ghanaian actress, influencer, and brand ambassador Fella Makafui has added a new Range Rover, believed to be a fourth-generation model, worth over GH¢1 million to her car collection

She shared the news with fans on social media, showing a video of herself taking delivery of the vehicle at her residence in Accra

The mother of one explained that she made the purchase simply because she was feeling bored, sparking a wave of playful and admiring reactions online

Ghanaian actress, influencer, and brand ambassador Fella Makafui has added a new Range Rover to her collection, marking another milestone in what she describes as a journey of hard work, growth, and success.

Fella Makafui shows off her new Range Rover, saying she bought it simply because she was bored. Image credit: Fella Makafui.

Source: Instagram

Makafui, born Fella Precious Makafui on August 19, 1995, in the Volta Region of Ghana, rose to fame after featuring in the Ghanaian TV series YOLO (You Only Live Once), going on to build a career spanning film, music, and business.

She was honoured as Most Promising Actress of the Year at the 2016 City People Entertainment Awards and later impressed audiences with her performance in Netflix's Anikulapo: A Ghoul Awakens, where she learned to speak fluent Yoruba for the role.

Beyond acting, she runs the Fella Makafui Foundation, through which she has supported vulnerable communities, including donations to a psychiatric hospital and school supplies for children in need.

Fella Makafui shows off new Range Rover

That pattern of milestones continued this week, after Makafui shared a video showing her taking delivery of a new Range Rover, understood to be a fourth-generation model, worth over GH¢1 million, at her residence in Accra.

Explaining her decision to make the purchase, the mother of one said she simply felt bored. She wrote:

"Got bored, so I bought myself a new toy."

The video is below.

Fella Makafui's X post on her new Range Rover is below.

Reactions to Fella Makafui's new Range Rover

Makafui's announcement sparked a wave of playful and admiring reactions online, with many congratulating her while others joked about her choice of words.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Akatnii indicated:

"This kind of range de3 it doesn’t fit your caliber. It’s not by force. I can see you just want the title “I drive a Range Rover” that’s all"

Son of Volta also said:

"Congratulations🎉 As a cars enthusiast i think u should have gone for 23” upwards. With this, U & mechanics will be best friends. Masa Appiah will cashout"

Alukyi's gardener added:

"Your mechanic just saved your contact as 'God sent'. Small time, u go understand."

idyllicmotion wrote:

"You also get bored and give me the old one."

SauceBoyGH said:

"Eii, what type of life are we living that some of us aren't even saying top? The life nu we dey come follow some people anaa? Make I know wai."

grudy_smith commented:

"Congrats. I tap in your blessings."

FAgbodeka added:

"Oh, so it was yours. I saw it on the road when it was being transported."

third_jeed wrote:

"Congratulations, and may God make us all great."

byosef_ commented:

"Got bored? Asem o. Anyway, congratulations, my forever crush."

Fella Makafui flaunts her car collection

Following the reactions to her new purchase, Makafui later shared a photo showing off her wider car collection, giving fans a fuller picture of her growing fleet of vehicles. She captioned the post simply:

"Wwwwwwssss📌"

The image showed several of her vehicles parked together, further fuelling admiration and conversation around her latest acquisition.

Fella's X post is below.

Eazzy shares fresh video of son Space Frimpong

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian musician Eazzy shared a fresh video of her son, Space Frimpong, giving fans a new look at his striking resemblance to his father, rapper Medikal.

In the clip, Eazzy was seen playfully trying to get the toddler to say "mama," though he kept saying "dada" instead, sparking a wave of hilarious reactions online.

The video, shared on a dedicated Instagram account created for updates on the young child, added to the growing list of moments fans have gotten to see of Space since his birth in October 2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh