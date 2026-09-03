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Afua Kobi Ampem Girls SHS STEM Students Build Ghana's Largest Locally Made Drone
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Afua Kobi Ampem Girls SHS STEM Students Build Ghana's Largest Locally Made Drone

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • The STEM Department of Afua Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School developed a multipurpose drone for marine and border patrol use
  • A Facebook video shared on September 3, 2026, showed a student piloting the self-built drone, drawing global attention
  • The drone designed by the students is reportedly designed to support firefighting, intelligence gathering, and surveillance operations

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Students at Afua Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School have built what is believed to be the largest locally constructed drone in Ghana, designed for use in marine patrol, border security, firefighting, and intelligence gathering.

Afua Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School, STEM education in Ghana, locally constructed drone, marine patrol drone, border security technology, drone surveillance operations, firefighting drone, student innovation in STEM, viral drone, Ghana girls' school
Students at Afua Kobi Ampem Girls SHS build Ghana’s largest multi-purpose drone for marine patrol, firefighting, and surveillance, drawing global attention. Image credit: Ghana News/Facebook
Source: UGC

The school's STEM Department spearheaded the project, with the completed aircraft capable of supporting multiple high-stakes operations.

The achievement placed the Ghanaian girls' school firmly in the spotlight, with footage of the drone circulating widely online.

Students pilot the drone in viral video

A Facebook video posted on 3rd September 2026 captured one of the students flying the self-built aircraft, with the clip described as showing the drone in action for multipurpose missions including surveillance and fire response.

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The footage drew significant attention both locally and internationally, sparking admiration from viewers across the continent and beyond.

The Facebook video below shows the SHS students flying their self-built drone.

Reactions to drone built by Ghanaian students

The video generated a wave of praise on social media, with many commenters highlighting the school's consistent record in STEM innovation.

Afia Ba Kofi wrote:

"So proud of Afua Kobi Ampem Girls SHS for their creativity! 🙌."

Haadi Bin Mohammed Baba commented:

"Masha Allah."

Gustav Ebo Edusa-Eyison added:

"That's so lovely. But how did it land?"

Sadiq K. Kpanja said:

"In fact, that school is doing very well in terms of STEM. I will visit them one day to support them with kits and some recently acquired technologies. Kudos ladies."

Larry Jakes noted:

"This school, whoever their Technology teacher is, must be awarded; I have heard of them severally on this media for stuff like this."

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Dabokpa Technical Institute, SHS students, electric tricycle, physically challenged, Tamale, National Education Fair
SHS Students from the Dabokpa Technical Institute in Tamale build an electric tricycle for the physically challenged in society. Photo credit: @ghanatvetservice_/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Ghanaian SHS students build an electric tricycle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a group of students from the Dabokpa Technical Institute designed a custom-built electric tricycle for Persons With Disabilities.

The students, numbering three, designed the tricycle to help improve mobility for the physically challenged in society.

The Dabokpa Technical Institute students showcased their groundbreaking tricycles at the National Education Fair held recently.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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