Divine Queen Yada has announced the end of her eight-year marriage to relationship coach Yada Awakening in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, August 25, 2026

Queen shared alleged private chat messages in which she claimed Yada physically assaulted her and broke one of her teeth during their relationship

The allegations have reignited conversations about domestic violence after social media users recalled similar claims reportedly made by Yada Awakening's former wife

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Divine Queen Yada has publicly ended her eight-year union with popular relationship coach Yada Awakening, sharing shocking allegations of physical abuse that have sent shockwaves through social media.

Popular relationship coach Yada Awakening's wife ends their 8-year marriage over alleged physical assault. Image credit: Scholar Meek

Source: Facebook

Queen made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, August 25, 2026, appearing visibly distressed in a post where she opened up about her decision to walk away.

She said she had exhausted every option to preserve the relationship, but ultimately concluded that her own wellbeing and that of her children had to come first.

She warned that staying could have had dire consequences, suggesting one of them might have ended up hospitalised with a serious condition.

Queen's abuse allegations against Yada Awakening

Despite the pain behind the split, Queen spoke warmly of Yada, describing him as her best friend and someone who would always hold a special place in her life.

The tone of the post, however, shifted dramatically when she shared what she claimed were private chat messages between herself and the relationship coach.

In those alleged messages, Queen claimed she had suffered physical violence during the relationship, stating that Yada hit her and broke one of her teeth.

She further alleged that following the incident, he advised her to seek medical treatment. The allegations remain claims made by Queen and have not been independently verified or confirmed as facts.

Reactions to Yada Awakening's marriage collapse

The fallout online was immediate. Many followers rallied around Queen, urging her to put her safety first. Others used the moment to surface older reports, with several commenters recalling allegations that Yada Awakening's former wife had also accused him of physical assault, including a claim involving a barbell.

Several social media users also said they had previously noticed what they felt were troubling signs in the couple's online content, raising broader questions about the gap between curated relationship portrayals and the reality behind closed doors.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media following Queen's post.

Jeena Effoe wrote:

"It just goes to show how even men that pretend to love their women are putting on... So untrustworthy and deceitful. The audacity."

Luret Kesmen said:

"I love this year. Women are standing strong and standing up for themselves. Not Mr give your woman 💯. I was literally shocked."

Osaah Asantewaa Asante commented:

"What?…him?…. You know what?… I am done!… so done!… I thought he was different… I have always applauded him for treating his wife like a queen…. What went wrong?…. I don't believe this…"

Gospel musician Asu Ekiye announces split

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian gospel singer Asu Ekiye's announcement regarding the end of his 28-year marriage to his wife, Kunemofa Asu.

This significant revelation attracted widespread attention as Ekiye expressed his reflections on a profound personal journey, framing the divorce as the closing of an important chapter in his life.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh