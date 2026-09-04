West End Radio announced a three-day mourning period after veteran broadcaster Nana Safohene Djeni died on Thursday, September 3, 2026

Nana Safohene Gyeni joined the station in 2016 and hosted the popular local programme 'Adwompa Mmbre' until his passing

Management and staff described him as a true professional and a family man whose voice helped define the station's airwaves

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West End Radio, popularly known as the Voice of the West, has declared a three-day mourning period following the death of veteran broadcaster Nana Safohene Djeni, who passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

West End Radio declares three-day mourning for late broadcaster Nana Safohene Gyeni. Image credit: Pure FM, West End Radio

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian radio station made the announcement through an official statement, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of the broadcaster, who had dedicated years of service to the station and its community of listeners.

Safohene Djeni's role at West End Radio

Nana Safohene Djeni became part of the West End Radio family in 2016, going on to become one of its most recognisable voices.

He is best remembered as the host of "Adwompa Mmbre," a cherished local programme that aired every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The show gave him a consistent platform to engage audiences and demonstrate his experience on the airwaves, earning him a loyal following among the station's listeners over the years.

His regular presence on the programme made him a familiar and trusted voice well beyond the walls of the station.

His passing has left a notable gap at West End Radio, both among the staff who worked alongside him and the listeners who tuned in regularly to hear his voice.

Colleagues pay tribute to the Safohene Djeni

In its statement, the management and staff of West End Radio described Nana Safohene Djeni as a true professional and a dedicated family man.

The station acknowledged his contribution to its identity, noting that his voice had helped shape its airwaves throughout his time there.

The decision to observe a formal three-day mourning period is a reflection of the lasting impression his decade of service left on the station and the wider community it serves.

West End Radio confirmed that funeral arrangements for Nana Safohene Djeni will be communicated at a later date. The station indicated that the mourning period would be used to honour his memory and celebrate his years of committed service.

The statement concluded with a farewell message to the broadcaster, with the station praying for him to rest in perfect peace.

The Facebook post of West End Radio is below.

Kessben FM/TV CEO dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the passing of Stephen Kwabena Boateng, known as Kessben, a prominent Kumasi-based business mogul and media owner.

His death has sparked significant grief in Kumasi, with mourners gathering outside his Danyame mansion to pay their respects.

Kessben was not only a titan in Ghana's business landscape but also a beloved figure whose vibrant personality resonated deeply with the community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh