Promise Obinim, son of controversial Ghanaian bishop Daniel Obinim, was filmed at a nightclub in Spain partying with friends

The TikTok footage has gone viral as news of his mother, Florence Obinim, filing for a traditional divorce from Bishop Obinim circulates

The veteran Ghanaian gospel musician is reportedly seeking to end her 22-year marriage to the controversial man of God

Promise Obinim, the son of controversial Ghanaian televangelist Bishop Daniel Obinim, was caught on camera enjoying a night out with friends at a club in Spain, as family turmoil back home continues to make headlines.

Promise Obinim, Bishop Daniel Obinim and Florence Obinim's son, parties with friends at a nightclub in Spain amid his parents' divorce drama. Photo source: @p.k.o.b3

Source: TikTok

A selfie-style TikTok video, filmed inside what appears to be a nightclub or party venue, showed Promise Obinim, wearing earrings, surrounded by friends in a high-energy atmosphere, with green laser lights and colourful ambient lighting sweeping across a packed dance floor.

The clip, posted on TikTok, has drawn significant attention given the timing of the footage.

Promise Obinim's nightclub video goes viral

The video surfaced just as news broke that his mother, Florence Obinim, has initiated a traditional divorce from Bishop Obinim after 22 years of marriage.

The combination of the two stories has fuelled widespread curiosity online, with many viewers drawn to the contrast between the family's very public domestic situation and Promise's apparent carefree mood abroad.

The TikTok video of Promise Obinim partying in Spain amid his parents' divorce drama is below:

Florence Obinim's divorce from Bishop Daniel Obinim

Florence Obinim's decision to end her two-decade-plus union with Bishop Obinim marks a significant moment for one of Ghana's most recognisable, and most debated, religious families.

Media personality Ola Michael claimed that veteran gospel musician's family officially returned her “Tiri Nsa” (the traditional Ghanaian token or drink symbolising a woman’s intent to dissolve a marriage).

A source close to the family said Bishop Obinim’s side accepted the traditional divorce token without resistance.

Rumours of marital trouble escalated a few months ago when Florence stated publicly in interviews that she felt emotionally drained and was fully prepared to accept a divorce if her husband wanted to end their marriage.

Shortly after, Bishop Obinim claimed in a video that he had dissolved the marriage and moved out of their matrimonial home.

Bishop Obinim, founder of International Godsway Church, has long been a polarising figure in Ghanaian religious circles, frequently attracting controversy for his flamboyant lifestyle and unconventional claims.

The traditional divorce proceedings signal that the breakdown of the marriage has moved beyond private disagreement into formal action, drawing renewed public attention to the family at a particularly sensitive time.

Bishop Obinim breaks silence amid divorce rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Bishop Daniel Obinim, who spoke in a cheerful TikTok video filmed alongside his children just a day after reports indicated that his wife, Florence Obinim, had initiated traditional divorce proceedings after 22 years of marriage.

Amid the glitz of their upscale mansion, the pastor's jovial demeanour surprised many, especially considering the stirring emotions expressed by Florence in previous interviews about feeling emotionally drained and ready to move on.

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Source: YEN.com.gh