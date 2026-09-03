Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician and broadcaster Nana Safohene Djeni passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2026, after a short illness

Djeni earned the nickname 'Nzema Bob Marley' for his decades-long dedication to preserving Nzema Highlife and Western Region musical culture

The veteran musician recorded more than 100 tracks and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the 610Music Western Music Awards

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician and broadcaster Nana Safohene Djeni, popularly known as the “Nzema Bob Marley,” has died.

Legendary Nzema Highlife Musician Safohene Djeni dies. Image credit: Benison Moses

Source: Facebook

News of his passing emerged on Thursday, September 3, 2026, with tributes pouring in for the respected musician whose career spanned several decades.

Safohene Djeni was one of the notable figures who helped promote Nzema Highlife and preserve the musical culture of Ghana’s Western Region.

Reports indicated that he died after a short illness, although his age and the precise circumstances surrounding his death had not been confirmed at the time of the report.

Who was Safohene Djeni?

Nana Safohene Djeni was a Ghanaian Highlife musician, singer, songwriter, guitarist and broadcaster.

He was born and raised in the Nzema area of the Western Region, where he grew up surrounded by traditional rhythms, storytelling and indigenous musical culture.

His passion for music developed at an early age, eventually leading him to master both acoustic and electric guitar. His smooth and rhythmic guitar-playing style became one of the defining features of his music.

Djeni earned the nickname “Nzema Bob Marley” because of his dedication to Nzema Highlife and his influence on the genre.

His name, Safohene, is an Akan title associated with a war leader or commander, a fitting description for a musician who strongly championed his cultural heritage through music.

His music career and Nea Ye Boe

Safohene Djeni's career spanned several decades and included associations with notable bands. Earlier accounts indicate that he developed his skills with T.D. Quarcoo's Guitar Band and later became associated with the Appolos International Band.

One of the biggest highlights of his career was his celebrated song “Nea Ye Boe,” which became closely associated with his name and remains a notable work from Ghana's Highlife era.

Unlike musicians who focused mainly on romantic themes, Djeni often used his music to communicate wisdom, life lessons and social commentary. His songs incorporated proverbs and philosophical messages while maintaining the distinctive rhythms of Highlife.

In a recent interview, he disclosed that he had recorded more than 100 tracks across multiple albums. His versatility was also reflected in his use of Nzema, Fante and Twi in his music.

A YouTube video of Safohene Djeni's hit song is below.

His influence on younger musicians

Safohene Djeni's influence extended beyond the generation in which he became famous.

In 2017, Highlife duo Wutah disclosed that their popular song “Bronya” drew direct inspiration from Safohene Djeni's work. Wutah member Afriyie explained that the duo borrowed melodies from the veteran musician during their creative process.

The revelation demonstrated the lasting influence of Djeni's music on younger Ghanaian artistes.

His contribution to music in the Western Region was also formally recognised when organisers of the 610Music Western Music Awards named him among recipients of a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Djeni also worked with other Highlife greats, including Jewel Ackah, contributing to the wider popularity of Nzema-influenced Highlife.

His life beyond music

Safohene Djeni was not only a musician but also a veteran Nzema radio broadcaster.

Through broadcasting, he remained connected to audiences in the Western Region and continued contributing to the promotion of its culture and music.

Even as Hiplife and Afrobeats transformed Ghana's music industry, Djeni remained a link to the country's traditional Highlife era. His career and musical journey continued to attract attention, with media platforms featuring him in programmes that revisited his contribution to Ghanaian music.

His work as both a musician and broadcaster made him an important cultural figure in the Western Region.

Safohene Djeni's legacy

Safohene Djeni leaves behind a legacy built on music, culture and storytelling.

His more than 100 recorded tracks, distinctive guitar style and commitment to Nzema-language Highlife helped establish him as one of Ghana's enduring veteran musicians.

His influence on younger artistes, including Wutah, further shows that his music continued to resonate across generations.

Beyond his recordings, Djeni's greatest contribution was his determination to promote Nzema culture at a time when Twi dominated much of Ghana's popular music scene. He helped demonstrate that indigenous languages and traditions could occupy an important place in mainstream Ghanaian music.

With his death on September 3, 2026, Ghana has lost another important voice from the golden era of Highlife. However, the music of the man fondly remembered as the “Nzema Bob Marley” will continue to preserve his name and his contribution to Ghana's rich musical heritage.

Highlife legend Daddy Lumba dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the passing of revered Ghanaian musician Charles Kojo Fosu, known as Daddy Lumba, who died on July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

His legacy as a cultural icon and the emotional responses from fans and fellow industry figures highlight the profound impact he had on Ghanaian music and society.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh