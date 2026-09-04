Ghanaian political commentator Appiah Stadium welcomed Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II back to Ghana after spotting his motorcade in Kumasi

The gesture is the latest in a long list of public displays of reverence Appiah Stadium has shown the Asante King over the years

Ghanaians flooded the comments with praise for Appiah Stadium's consistent devotion to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Ghanaian political commentator Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has welcomed Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II back to Ghana in dramatic fashion after spotting his motorcade.

Appiah Stadium lies on the road to welcome Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II back to Ghana. Image credit: Buffalo Trendz/Manhyia Palace.

Source: Facebook

Appiah Stadium's public displays of reverence for the Asante King have become a familiar sight over the past two years.

He has knelt on wet floors, chased royal convoys on foot, and led the Asantehene's motorcade at the Ghana Police Headquarters, moments that have consistently gone viral and sparked mixed reactions online.

His devotion has not gone unnoticed either, as he recently disclosed that a benefactor gifted him a Mercedes-Benz van worth GH¢950,000, moved specifically by the public honour he consistently shows Otumfuo.

The bond between the two has grown into one of the more talked-about relationships in Ghanaian public life, with Appiah Stadium's antics often stealing as much attention as the Asantehene's own appearances.

Appiah Stadium's dramatic welcome for Otumfuo

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II returned to Ghana this week following a significant two-week working visit to the United States, where he attended the Akwasidae Kese Grand Durbar and the Millennium Excellence Awards 2026.

His trip also included a high-level meeting with the US Chamber of Commerce focused on investment opportunities for Asanteman and Ghana.

That highly anticipated return was met by Appiah Stadium, who was on hand to welcome the Asante King back home after spotting his motorcade making its way through the streets.

Reactions to Appiah Stadium's Otumfuo welcome

Appiah Stadium's gesture drew a wave of admiration online, with many Ghanaians praising his continued devotion to the Asante King.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Delight Ofoenana wrote:

"Wofa Appiah Stadium. You deserve everything and anything under this earth. May people keep showing you love, you represent a genuine love too, my man."

Sulley Abdul-Kadir said:

"Master of all protocol."

Derrick Adu Boahene commented:

"OPEMSUO open the window to say hello to Appiah Stadium, but he laid down instead. Appiah has become senior protocol. Mahama opened the window for him the last time as well."

Emmanuel Bobby added:

"When we called royalty, Appiah Kumasi is the one. Aside from his political side, I really love this man paaaaa when it comes to how he honours Osantehene."

Godslove Akua Sika wrote:

"Weii, Wofa Appiah Stadium nie! He never disappoints!"

Otumfuo's two-week working visit to the US

Otumfuo's return capped off a packed two-week trip to the United States tied to Millennium Excellence Week America 2026. During the visit, he reunited with his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, and their children at a private US residence and delivered a royal address at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

He also attended the Africa Business and Investment Summit at MGM National Harbour before presiding over the Akwasidae Kese Grand Durbar at Bowie State University in Maryland, one of the largest gatherings of Asante traditional leadership ever held in the United States.

On August 31, he held a high-level meeting with the US Chamber of Commerce, bringing together senior US officials and business leaders to discuss trade and investment opportunities for Asanteman and Ghana.

Throughout the trip, he engaged extensively with the Ghanaian and wider Asante diaspora community, delivering a speech on the importance of unity among Pro-Asante groups abroad.

The visit was widely covered across Ghanaian media, drawing attention both for its diplomatic significance and its cultural resonance with the diaspora.

Otumfuo invites son to tour his private jet

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, a touching moment between Otumfuo and his son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, went viral after footage showed the Asantehene inviting him to tour his private jet ahead of his departure from the US.

The video, captured on the airport tarmac at night, showed Otumfuo beaming with excitement as he shook hands with his son, who is currently studying astronomy at Wesleyan University in North Carolina.

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Source: YEN.com.gh