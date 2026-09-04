UK-based content creator Strabo Quame, brother of Gomoa Central MP A-Plus, announced on September 3, 2026, that a key suspect had been arrested

Muzah Hambiru was taken into custody in connection with the New Winneba clashes on September 1, 2026, which left three people dead and about 15 hospitalised

Strabo Quame said he and others bypassed the New Winneba police to secure the arrest, citing distrust of local officers

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Muzah Hambiru, a young man linked to the deadly New Winneba communal clashes, has been arrested following a citizen-led effort spearheaded by UK-based content creator Strabo Quame, who is also the brother of Gomoa Central Member of Parliament Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus.

Strabo Quame announces the arrest of Muzah Hambiru, linked to the deadly New Winneba clashes. The citizen-led effort bypassed the police amid distrust. Image credit: Strabo Quame/Facebook

Source: UGC

Strabo Quame announced the arrest on his Facebook account on September 3, 2026, sharing video footage that appeared to show A-Plus alongside security personnel taking Muzah Hambiru into custody.

New Winneba clash that claimed three lives

The arrest follows a violent confrontation on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, when a group of approximately 300 individuals from the communities of Gomoa Oguakrom, Gomoa Yenkuadze, and Gomoa Pomadze converged on New Winneba Township at around 10:40 a.m. over an alleged long-standing land dispute.

Three people lost their lives, and roughly 15 others were hospitalised, including a police officer who received treatment at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.

In a Facebook post dated September 2, 2026, Strabo Quame alleged that a suspect he identified as Musa was directly responsible for the death of one of the victims, named Abeeku.

He further alleged, without providing verified evidence, that the suspect and his associates operated under high-level protection.

The Facebook post below provides more details about the arrest of area top boy Muzah Hambiru.

Strabo sends strong message to other suspects

Strabo Quame stated that those involved in securing the arrest deliberately avoided the New Winneba police, whom he said they did not trust.

In the circulating video, Muzah Hambiru can be heard telling A-Plus that he was not responsible for the alleged taking of the said person's life. Investigations by the police are ongoing.

Strabo chose not to disclose how the arrest was executed, explaining that the same strategy was being employed to track down other remaining suspects.

He issued a direct warning:

"Don't bother running. You will be caught. Our eyes are everywhere."

He also cautioned some members of the Gomoa community against resorting to physical confrontations with people from Effutu, urging them to pursue justice through lawful means rather than violence.

In a separate development, Strabo had earlier reshared a clip allegedly showing the suspect warning Ghanaian activist Ralph St. Williams to stay out of the Central Region.

Strabo Quame narrates how area top boy Muzah Hambiru was arrested in the Facebook post below.

Reactions trail the arrest of Muzah Hambiru

The news of the arrest generated significant reactions online.

Nana Owusu said:

"He wasted someone's life and is going to eat and drink water herrrh."

Bra Ebenezer said:

"Dem for jail am 1000000 years [Expletive] boy."

Eric Ackon said:

"He has seen his smoothness level now. What went around has to come around. ASAP!!!!"

Costero Kaf Joey said:

"I was even wondering why his wanted posters weren't out yet... It is very good he's been caught... Chale, the rate at which some people feel comfortable taking other lives of late is crazy... If only there were still laws like death sentences, they would think twice before...🤦."

Richard Kweku Arhin said:

"There must be a thorough investigation and background checks as well; maybe this alleged crime isn't his first."

A-Plus challenges government over New Winneba clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gomoa Central Member of Parliament Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, threatened collective action against the government if it fails to respond adequately to deadly clashes at New Winneba in the Central Region.

The MP said he had previously alerted Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak that land disputes in the area could turn violent.

Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday, 1 September, A-Plus outlined a potential ultimatum following violence that killed three people and injured approximately 15 others, among them a police officer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh