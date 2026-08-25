Ghanaian businessman Alhaji Salamu Amadu’s Afro-Arab Properties has introduced container homes for individuals and families

The one- to four-bedroom homes reportedly start from GH¢75,000, with an interest-free payment arrangement available

Some buyers may also qualify for an electric vehicle package when purchasing their preferred container home

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Ghanaian businessman Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu has introduced a new container housing initiative through his real estate company, Afro-Arab Properties.

Ghanaian man offers one- to four-bedroom container homes with EV. Image credit: GHone

Source: UGC

The project offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom container homes to individuals and families seeking alternatives to conventional buildings.

Prices for the homes start from GH¢75,000, although the company has not released the individual prices for all the available bedroom options.

Under the payment arrangement, prospective buyers who cannot immediately raise the required deposit can make gradual payments until they reach 50% of the house’s price.

The home will be delivered after the buyer has paid the required 50% deposit. The outstanding balance can subsequently be spread over 24 months without interest.

Customers who can afford the full price may also pay outright. However, potential buyers would have to contact the company for information about delivery costs, land requirements, installation and the fittings included in each house.

Buyers could receive electric cars

Afro-Arab Properties also says some customers may qualify for an electric vehicle package when purchasing a home.

The exact conditions attached to the vehicle package have not been publicly explained. It is therefore unclear whether the electric car would be complimentary, financed separately or restricted to buyers of particular houses.

The new programme is being undertaken under the company’s “Everyone Can Buy a House” message, which promotes flexible payment arrangements for aspiring homeowners.

Amadu said the initiative forms part of his company’s efforts to make homeownership accessible to more people.

Salamu Amadu’s business journey

Alhaji Salamu Amadu is the Ghanaian founder, president and board chairman of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies.

He reportedly founded the company in 2007 when he was approximately 20 years old.

The business subsequently expanded into sectors including real estate, construction, microfinance, transportation, travel and social development.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Afro-Arab Properties operates as the real estate and construction subsidiary of the wider group. Its website lists housing projects in places such as Amasaman, Oyarifa, Katamanso and Prampram.

Amadu has also been connected to electric mobility projects in Ghana. His company previously introduced an interest-free housing offer that included electric vehicles during Ramadan in 2025.

The businessman has received several recognitions for his work. He was included in Avance Media’s list of the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians for 2022 and has received honours connected to entrepreneurship, finance and property development.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh