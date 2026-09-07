Elders of the Kristo Asafo Mission were denied entry into the Apostle Safo Kantanka Museum in Gomoa Mpota, with security personnel citing "an order from above" as the reason for the refusal

A video shared by blogger Abakah showed armed personnel engaged in a heated standoff with the elders over access to the premises, with unconfirmed reports linking the guards to Adwoa Safo

The incident adds a fresh layer to an already bitter succession dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission that has raged on since the death of its founder in September 2025

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Elders of the Kristo Asafo Mission were reportedly denied entry into the Apostle Safo Kantanka Museum, sparking a heated confrontation with armed security personnel stationed at the site.

Kristo Asafo elders are denied entry to the Kantanka Museum amid a heated standoff with armed security. Image credit: GistsOnline/Blogger Abakah.

Source: TikTok

The Apostle Safo Kantanka Museum is a newly established mausoleum and cultural repository located inside the 140-acre Apostle Safo Suayɛ Centre of Excellence in Gomoa Mpota, Central Region.

The grand, columned mansion-style facility was built to fulfil the final wishes of Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, the legendary Ghanaian inventor, industrialist, and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana and Kantanka Automobile.

It also sits within the same complex where Kantanka's funeral rites were controversially held in July 2026, despite a court injunction obtained by the Aduana Kotoko Royal Family of Essumeja, and where the church leadership has maintained that the centre and museum remain its lawful property.

Kristo Asafo Mission denied entry into the museum

That contested ground became the site of a fresh standoff after elders of the Kristo Asafo Mission were blocked from entering the museum.

According to information shared by blogger Abakah in a TikTok video roughly 10 hours ago, security personnel at the location told the elders their refusal of entry was based on "an order from above."

The video reportedly showed armed individuals stationed at the site engaged in a heated confrontation with the elders over access to the premises.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo may have ordered land guards to secure the building, with speculation that the armed men seen in the video could be linked to her.

YEN.com.gh notes that these claims remain unconfirmed and have not been verified by any official source.

The tense standoff between armed men and Kristo Asafo elders is below.

Death and tensions between Akofena and Adwoa Safo

This latest flashpoint comes amid a long-running and increasingly bitter succession dispute that has followed the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka in September 2025.

His passing set off a power struggle between his children, Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Akofena, who claims leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission through a 2017 appointment by his father, and Sarah Adwoa Safo, recognised by other family members as Head of the Kwadwo Safo Family.

The rift has been marked by repeated controversy, including a shooting incident at Akofena's installation ceremony in June 2026 that left Adwoa Safo injured, disputes over access to their father's body before burial, and allegations from the Kristo Asafo Mission that Adwoa Safo intended to use a decoy body during the funeral.

Osebo's alarm over alleged exhumation plot

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh wrote that fashion personality Osebo the Zaraman raised alarm over an unverified claim that there was a plot to exhume Kantanka's remains from his burial site in Winneba, pointing to Akofena and Kristo Asafo Mission leaders as those allegedly behind the plan.

No confirmation of that claim emerged from any official source, and the reason behind the alleged plot was not disclosed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh