An Amazon Prime Air cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday after arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico

The Boeing 767, operated by 21 Air, struck vehicles on a road near the airport perimeter and burst into flames, trapping occupants in cars and the cockpit

More than 160 flights were cancelled and nearly 325 delayed as emergency crews battled a complex engine fire

In yet another aviation disaster in the US, an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday afternoon, killing five people and injuring five others after it veered off the tarmac and collided with vehicles on a nearby road, Miami-Dade County officials confirmed at a press conference.

The aircraft touched down around 2 p.m. following a flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, but failed to stop within the runway boundaries.

An Amazon cargo plane sits at the Miami International Airport (MIA) after it overshot the runway, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026

Source: Original

AP reported that it crossed onto a road used by warehouse workers and other airport-area businesses, ploughing into vehicles in its path.

Three of the injured were listed in critical condition, with two others admitted to hospital with less severe injuries.

Miami-Dade Rescue Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said the pilot and co-pilot were trapped in the cockpit, while several vehicle occupants were also unable to free themselves.

Rescue personnel additionally had to extricate one person who had become pinned beneath a vehicle.

Some 200 emergency responders arrived to find the plane engulfed in heavy flames and thick black smoke rising from the engine compartment.

Specialised airport firefighting units deployed foam to bring the fire under control. Hours after the initial crash, crews were still managing a fuel leak aboard the aircraft.

Images from the scene showed the plane resting on its belly alongside a roadway near two semitrucks. Despite the intensity of the fire, the aircraft remained largely structurally intact.

The Boeing 767 involved in the crash is 32 years old. Originally constructed as a passenger jet, it operated with several commercial airlines over more than two decades before being converted to a cargo configuration in 2015, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24.

The flight was operated by 21 Air, a cargo carrier headquartered in North Carolina.

Cause Under Investigation as Flights Disrupted

Investigators had not established a cause by Sunday evening. Thunderstorms and wind gusts of up to 30 mph (48 kph) were recorded in the Miami area at the time of the incident, according to the National Weather Service, though it remained unclear whether weather conditions contributed to the crash

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it was dispatching a team to the scene, led by Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy.

The crash brought flight operations at the airport to a halt for much of the afternoon. By late Sunday, more than 160 flights had been cancelled and nearly 325 delayed, according to flight disruption tracker FlightAware.

Orlando International Airport, located more than 200 miles north of Miami, reported receiving some diverted aircraft.

Amazon issued a statement expressing condolences and pledging full cooperation with any investigation into the incident.

"We're heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today's incident at Miami International Airport," the company said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss."

KCAA confirms Samburu helicopter crash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a tourist helicopter crashed near Mount Ololokwe in the Kirish area of Samburu County, Kenya, killing all seven people on board, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The aircraft, a Eurocopter EC130 B4 registered as 5Y-GYM, came down at approximately 9:13 a.m. local time while operating a flight between Loisaba and Ewasonyiro.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, the KCAA said it was coordinating with relevant government agencies and stakeholders in the wake of the accident.

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Source: YEN.com.gh