Lady Julia and her children with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II took centre stage at the 2026 Akwasidae Kese festival in Maryland

The heartwarming royal family moment unfolded at a grand durbar held at Bowie State University on August 30

Opemsuo Radio, the official station of Manhyia Palace, captured the beautiful traditional ceremony on video

A touching royal family moment stole the spotlight at the 2026 Akwasidae Kese festival celebration in Maryland, United States, as Lady Julia, wife of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, paid homage to her husband alongside their two children.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's wife, Lady Julia, and their children pay homage to him at the 2026 Akwasidae Kese celebration in Maryland. Photo source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

The heatwarming moment involving the Asantehene, Lady Julia and their children ensued during a grand durbar at Bowie State University on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

The outdoor gathering, branded as Akwasidae USA 2026, drew a large crowd of Ghanaians and Asante culture enthusiasts dressed in vibrant kente cloth, gathering beneath sweeping traditional red and multicoloured umbrellas.

Many prominent personalities, including Maryland Governor Wes Moore, business moguls Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Ghana's Ambassador to the US Victor Smith and others, attended the grand festival celebration on the university campus.

The atmosphere was celebratory and deeply culturally reverent, with libation rituals, photographers, and onlookers filling the venue to witness the proceedings.

Lady Julia, children honour Otumfuo at durbar

The moment Lady Julia and the couple's children, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu and Nana Kwame Kyeretwie approached Otumfuo to pay their respects drew warmth and admiration from those in attendance.

The gesture, rich in Asante royal tradition, underscored the significance of the festival beyond its ceremonial splendour, offering a rare glimpse into the Asantehene's family life in a public setting far from Kumasi.

The event was captured and shared by Opemsuo Radio, the official radio station of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Manhyia Palace, bringing the scenes directly to Ghanaians and Asante communities around the world.

The Akwasidae festival is one of the most sacred occasions in the Asante calendar, traditionally held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to honour ancestors and reaffirm the authority of the Asantehene.

Bringing the celebration to Bowie State University in Maryland reflects the growing reach of the Asante royal institution among diaspora communities across the United States.

The Instagram video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's wife and children paying homage is below:

Reactions to Otumfuo's wife, children paying homage

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Kofi Amponsah commented:

"Our beautiful first lady and the King's children."

Millicent Manu said:

"Wow, I love everything about the Ashantis."

Kay Boateng wrote:

"This is just beautiful."

Otumfuo reunites with his wife and children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Otumfuo's emotional reunion with his wife and children during his two-week working visit to the US, ahead of the Akwasidae Kese celebration in Maryland.

The heartfelt moment, captured on video, resonated profoundly with fans of the Asante royal family, highlighting the significance of family ties amidst cultural celebrations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh