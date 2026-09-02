Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo paid a visit to former President John Agyekum Kuffuor, sharing a video of the encounter online

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the clip were more taken by the former president's strong, booming voice than the visit itself

Several commenters praised Kuffuor's continued good health, with some poking fun at Dabo's own reaction to meeting him

Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo paid a visit to former President John Agyekum Kuffuor, and it is the former president's strong, booming voice that has left many Ghanaians talking.

Yaw Dabo visits former President Kuffuor, and his strong, booming voice has Ghanaians in awe. Image credit: Yaw Dabo.

Source: Instagram

Dabo has built a reputation over the years for his humorous, high-profile encounters, many of which have gone viral across social media.

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he became a fan favourite in the United States after a series of light-hearted moments involving football figures John Terry and Jude Bellingham, with a television commentator at one point mistakenly referring to him as an "adorable kid."

He has also built a name for himself through the Dabo Soccer Academy, which he founded to nurture young football talent, and has previously used high-profile encounters, including one with President John Mahama in Paris, to appeal for support for the academy.

Ghanaians in awe of Kuffuor's voice

That flair for viral encounters continued during Dabo's latest visit, this time to former President Kuffuor.

In the video, Dabo introduced himself to the former president as "John Terry," a callback to his earlier World Cup moment with the England football legend, before the two engaged in conversation.

He went on to explain that Terry would be visiting Ghana soon and that he would personally arrange for him to call on the former president.

What stood out to many viewers, however, was not the exchange itself but the strength of Kuffuor's voice throughout the encounter, with several commenters remarking on how strong and healthy he sounded.

Yaw Dabo's visit to former president Kuffour, which was shared on Instagram, is below.

Reactions to Dabo's visit to Kuffour

The video of Yaw Dabo's visit sparked a wave of admiration for the former president's health and vitality, alongside some light-hearted jabs at Dabo himself.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Wonder Boy wrote:

"Our former president is still strong and healthy, we thank God for his life. Anyway, John Telly Ghana has done well for putting a smile on our grandpa."

Kumi Philip added:

"Former president, and his voice no size o."

bernard agyapong said:

"Dabo, you dey talk to a whole former President of Ghana, and you san dey scratch your {EXPLETIVE}."

Eugene Frimpong Adjarko commented:

"The Gentle JAK."

Yaw Dabo disqualifies his own nephew

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Yaw Dabo drew widespread attention after disqualifying his own nephew from Dabo Soccer Academy trials held at the Atonsu AstroTurf in Kumasi on July 19, 2026.

In a video that went viral, Dabo was seen informing a woman he referred to as his mother that her grandson had not made the cut, explaining that the academy was built on merit rather than family ties.

The decision divided football fans online, with some praising his integrity while others felt he could have handled the situation with more tact.

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Source: YEN.com.gh