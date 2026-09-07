GMet Forecasts Thunderstorms and Rain Across Parts of Ghana on Monday, September 7
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its weather forecast for Monday, September 7, 2026
- GMet warned of thunderstorms and rain over parts of the North and Transition zones in the morning hours
- Mist or fog may affect forest and mountainous areas, with sunshine breaks and more storms expected later in the day
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Monday, September 7, 2026, alerting residents across several parts of the country to expect a mixed and unsettled day.
According to GMet, thunderstorms and rainfall are already occurring over portions of the Northern and Transition zones as the morning begins.
Residents in these areas should take precautions, particularly those travelling or working outdoors.
Forest and mountainous areas across the country may also experience mist or fog during the early hours, which could reduce visibility on roads and affect movement in those communities.
What to expect later in the day
As the morning progresses, GMet indicates that sunshine breaks are likely across parts of the country, offering some relief from the overcast conditions.
However, the respite may be brief. The agency has warned that further thunderstorms and rain are expected to affect various parts of Ghana as the day continues.
Residents across the North, Transition, and other susceptible zones are advised to stay informed and take appropriate measures ahead of any severe weather activity throughout the day.
Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:
ECG explains cause of dumsor in Accra
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced separate outages affecting its Accra West and Tema regions.
ECG had listed dozens of affected communities across both regions, citing distinct technical faults in its networks.
Engineers from ECG had been deployed to both affected regions to restore power as quickly as possible.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.