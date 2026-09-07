The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its weather forecast for Monday, September 7, 2026

GMet warned of thunderstorms and rain over parts of the North and Transition zones in the morning hours

Mist or fog may affect forest and mountainous areas, with sunshine breaks and more storms expected later in the day

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather forecast for Monday, September 7, 2026, alerting residents across several parts of the country to expect a mixed and unsettled day.

According to GMet, thunderstorms and rainfall are already occurring over portions of the Northern and Transition zones as the morning begins.

GMet forecasts thunderstorms and rain across parts of Ghana on Monday, September 7, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in these areas should take precautions, particularly those travelling or working outdoors.

Forest and mountainous areas across the country may also experience mist or fog during the early hours, which could reduce visibility on roads and affect movement in those communities.

What to expect later in the day

As the morning progresses, GMet indicates that sunshine breaks are likely across parts of the country, offering some relief from the overcast conditions.

However, the respite may be brief. The agency has warned that further thunderstorms and rain are expected to affect various parts of Ghana as the day continues.

Residents across the North, Transition, and other susceptible zones are advised to stay informed and take appropriate measures ahead of any severe weather activity throughout the day.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG explains cause of dumsor in Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced separate outages affecting its Accra West and Tema regions.

ECG had listed dozens of affected communities across both regions, citing distinct technical faults in its networks.

Engineers from ECG had been deployed to both affected regions to restore power as quickly as possible.

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Source: YEN.com.gh