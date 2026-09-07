Kumawood actress Maame Gyanwaa has resurfaced with an emotional appeal for financial help to fund her ongoing eye treatment

The veteran actress disclosed she needs GH¢6,000 every month to manage her condition, a cost her children can no longer sustain

Maame Gyanwaa specifically called on businessman Ibrahim Mahama and the government to assist her during this difficult period

Veteran Kumawood actress Mavis Yeboah, popularly known as Maame Gyanwaa, has made an emotional public appeal for financial assistance as she continues to seek treatment for a serious eye condition (retinal artery occlusion) that has severely impaired her vision.

Kumawood actress Maame Gyanwaa appeals to the government for support as her eye condition worsens. Image credit: Akoto_Trends

Source: TikTok

In a video from a recent interview shared on Sunday, 6 September 2026, the actress opened up about the hardship she has faced in funding her medical care, reiterating that her current circumstances were not the result of financial recklessness during her active years in the film industry.

Maame Gyanwaa's eye condition and monthly costs

The actress stated that despite working hard throughout her career, life took an unexpected turn that left her grappling with both health challenges and the financial burden of treatment.

Her children have been contributing to her care, but she disclosed that they are no longer able to keep up with the expenses involved.

Maame Gyanwaa said that managing her condition requires approximately GH¢6,000 every month, a figure that has become unsustainable for her family to raise on their own.

Her appeal this month builds on disclosures she made in July 2026, when she shared that she had lost sight completely in one eye and was spending that same monthly sum on treatment aimed at protecting the vision in her one remaining eye.

She noted that her eye problems had persisted over several years and that she had visited multiple health facilities in search of effective care.

Maame Gyanwaa calls on Ibrahim Mahama

In her appeal, Maame Gyanwaa directed specific calls for help to businessman Ibrahim Mahama, urging him to step in during this difficult period. She also called on the government to assist with the cost of her ongoing treatment.

Her renewed plea has drawn fresh attention to the broader challenges faced by veteran Ghanaian actors who, after years of contributing to the local film industry, find themselves without adequate support in their later years.

The actress has made clear that her priority is preserving the vision she has left, and that without external support, continuing treatment remains an increasingly difficult prospect.

The TikTok video of Maame Gyanwaa is below.

Reactions to Maame Gyanwaa's plea

Several social media users responded to the actress's plea with messages of concern and encouragement.

@obhaamaggie wrote:

"Get well, mama; can't hold my tears."

@misscoco212 commented:

"Hmmmm, it is well; may God come through for her."

@Lizzygold added:

"Divine healing locates you in Jesus' mighty name, amen."

@Mr.Man wrote:

"May the Lord's healing locate her in Jesus ' mighty name. I prayed, amen."

Candyman appeals for support amid kidney disease

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on DJ Candyman, a veteran Ghanaian broadcaster, who is currently facing serious health challenges due to kidney disease.

His heartfelt plea for financial support underscores the urgency of his situation as he battles for his health at a specialist clinic in Kumasi.

DJ Candyman expressed his disbelief at needing to reach out for help, reminding fans of the enduring impact he has made in Ghanaian media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh