Kumawood actress Nana Yaa Appiah has resurfaced on a movie set in Kumasi years after the death of her daughter, Stephanie Appiah, in July 2023

The actress stated that losing her daughter and relocating to Accra were the key reasons behind her long absence from the film industry

Nana Yaa Appiah disclosed she has suffered another painful family loss, disclosing that her father has also tragically passed away

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Kumawood actress Nana Yaa Appiah has resurfaced years after the heartbreaking death of her daughter, Stephanie Appiah, in early July 2023, opening up about the personal struggles that took her away from acting and revealing another painful loss in her family.

Kumawood actress Nana Yaa Appiah resurfaces years after her daughter's death amid another major family loss. Image credit: Nana Yaa Appiah, Poku 1 TV

Source: Facebook

The actress was recently spotted on a movie set in Kumasi alongside popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, as she made a return to movie acting.

Kumawood actress Nana Yaa on her absence

Nana Yaa Appiah, who was once a familiar face in Kumawood productions, explained that the death of her daughter and her subsequent relocation to Accra significantly changed her life and contributed to her absence from the movie industry.

According to the actress, losing her daughter was a difficult experience that affected her deeply.

She indicated that the painful period, coupled with her move to Accra, took her away from acting for years.

Her recent appearance on a movie set has therefore attracted attention from fans who have missed seeing her on their screens.

Nana Yaa Appiah's return comes as she continues to deal with another major personal loss.

Nana Yaa Appiah loses father

The actress disclosed that she has also lost her father, adding another painful chapter to her life.

Although she did not provide extensive details about her father's death, the revelation has highlighted the difficult experiences she has faced away from the cameras.

Her appearance alongside Lil Win in Kumasi has sparked interest among Kumawood followers, with many looking forward to seeing the actress back in action after her long absence.

For fans who remember Nana Yaa Appiah from her earlier days in the Kumawood industry, her return to the set could mark a new chapter in her acting career.

The Facebook video of Nana Yaa Appiah is below.

Veteran actress Gawugatete resurfaces after many years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the reemergence of veteran Ghanaian actress Gawugatete, who recently made a public appearance on UCook with Empress Gifty after a prolonged absence from the entertainment industry.

Her unexpected return has reignited interest among fans who remember her impactful performances during the height of Akan-language drama on television.

In the interview, Gawugatete reflected on her career and life away from the spotlight, allowing viewers a rare glimpse into the life of an iconic figure who helped shape Ghanaian television history.

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Source: YEN.com.gh