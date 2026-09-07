Bishop Daniel Obinim was spotted sharing a playful dining moment with his children in a new video, drawing comparisons to another recent viral family clip

The video comes amid widespread reports that his wife, Florence Obinim, has initiated a traditional divorce after more than two decades of marriage

Fans online questioned the timing of the video, with some accusing him of putting on a show while others defended the children's cheerful demeanour

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Bishop Daniel Obinim has been spotted sharing a light-hearted dining moment with his children in a new video, drawing comparisons online to another recent viral family clip.

Bishop Obinim shares a playful dining video with his children amid reports of his divorce from his wife Florence. Image credit:Thosecalledcelbs.

Source: Instagram

The video comes amid widespread reports that his wife, gospel musician Florence Obinim, has initiated a traditional divorce after more than 22 years of marriage.

The saga broke on September 1, 2026, after media personality Ola Michael claimed on Neat FM that Florence's family had returned Bishop Obinim's "Tiri Nsa," a traditional Ghanaian practice symbolising a woman's intention to end a marriage.

According to Ola Michael, rather than rejecting the gesture, Bishop Obinim's family reportedly accepted the drinks without hesitation, a detail many saw as suggesting the estrangement may be mutual.

The report followed months of public tension between the couple, including remarks in June 2026 in which Bishop Obinim spoke of frustrations within the marriage, and Florence's own comments that she was prepared to accept a divorce if that was what her husband wanted.

Obinim's playful moment with his children

That backdrop of tension is what gave the new video its edge, after Bishop Obinim was filmed having a good time with his children at a dining table.

In the clip, the man of God engages the children in conversation, gets them to pose playfully for the camera, and later turns to deliver a message to his followers about Christ.

The Instagram video in which Bishop Obinim shares a playful moment with his kids is below.

Reactions to Obini's dining video with his kids

The video drew a range of reactions online, with some questioning the intent behind it and others defending the children's cheerful mood.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

_maamenyarko__1 asked:

"What is he trying to prove with these videos?"

aphiakissella commented:

"Outside gentility, home cry. Hmm, men eh, you. They are never a bed of roses."

akuaampoh wrote:

"Even children will choose the side where money is. That's why they say, women invest in yourselves and make your own money too. A man will disappoint you, but your bank account will never disappoint you."

eminence_catering_services added:

"This man is so funny, the kids are cooperating because they are protecting themselves. Very soon they will go to their mother in due time. No one can take a mother's love from her kids."

Vim Lady warns Obinim and Florence

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, media personality Vim Lady, also known as Afia Pokua, issued a pointed caution to Bishop Obinim and Florence, urging them to approach their reported marital breakdown with care and composure.

Speaking on September 6, 2026, she invoked the case of Kweku Attah vs The Republic, a domestic dispute that escalated into a violent acid attack and later a murder conviction, as a cautionary example of how quickly marital disagreements can spiral out of control.

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Source: YEN.com.gh