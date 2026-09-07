Vim Lady has spoken out on reports that Bishop Daniel Obinim and his wife, Florence, are heading towards divorce

The media personality warned the couple that their disagreements could escalate in ways neither party may anticipate

Vim Lady specifically cautioned against involving their children in the dispute as tensions continue to grow

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Media personality Vim Lady, also known as Afia Pokua, has issued a pointed caution to Bishop Daniel Obinim and his wife Florence Obinim, urging them to approach their reported marital breakdown with care and composure.

Vim Lady warns Bishop Obinim and Florence amid reports of their divorce. Image credit: Vim Lady, Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

Addressing the widely discussed reports that the couple are on the path to divorce in a video shared on Sunday, September 6, 2026, Vim Lady warned that the emotions surrounding such disputes can spiral out of control, ultimately replacing whatever affection once existed between two people with deep-seated animosity.

Vim Lady raises the alarm over escalation

Speaking on the matter, the media personality drew on the case of Kweku Attah Vs The Republic as a cautionary example of what can happen when couples allow marital disputes to go unmanaged.

In that case, a violent incident connected to relationship difficulties resulted in acid being thrown at Attah's wife and children, with the matter eventually becoming a criminal prosecution that ended in a murder conviction.

Vim Lady invoked the case to illustrate how quickly domestic disagreements can cross into irreversible territory, stressing that Bishop Obinim and Florence must be deliberate in keeping their differences from reaching a similar breaking point.

Vim Lady advises Florence and Obinim

A significant part of Vim Lady's message centred on the couple's children, whom she urged be shielded entirely from the proceedings.

She stressed that drawing children into marital conflicts only deepens the damage and complicates an already sensitive situation.

She also called on both Obinim and Florence to refrain from provoking or taunting each other, arguing that restraint on both sides is essential to reaching any form of peaceful resolution.

Reports surrounding the state of Bishop Obinim and Florence Obinim's marriage have been circulating publicly for some time, with widespread speculation that the couple are moving towards a formal separation.

The TikTok video of Vim Lady is below.

Reactions to Vim Lady's Obinim remark

The comments have attracted considerable public attention, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the state of the Obinim marriage online.

@A Matriarch wrote:

"I keep saying it's a contract!!!"

@Wait & Get_gyina_hɔ_gye responded:

"Florence is too mature to be dragged into that. I have so much respect for her. She's suffered a lot."

@frank.k.entertainment added:

"Without growing spiritually with God, no marriage will be perfect on this planet."

@AbenaNze commented:

"I will not let a bad marriage frustrate me to my early grave. I'll leave to live. My peace of mind always comes first. We're not taking marriage to heaven; love yourself and live for you."

Obinim's son party in Spain amid divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Promise Obinim, son of controversial Ghanaian Bishop Daniel Obinim, who was recently filmed partying at a nightclub in Spain amid his parents' impending divorce.

The juxtaposition of his carefree night out against the backdrop of a family in turmoil has resonated with audiences online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh