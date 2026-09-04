Florence Obinim reportedly returned drinks to Bishop Obinim's family, a Ghanaian tradition signalling she no longer wished to remain married

Bishop Obinim, who has accepted the drinks, has reportedly vowed not to give Florence any of the properties they built together

Florence is reported to have given an unexpected response to Bishop Obinim's stance on their properties

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New details have surfaced in the divorce saga between gospel singer Florence Obinim and her husband, controversial preacher Bishop Daniel Obinim, painting a picture of a marriage that had quietly unravelled long before any public announcement.

Bishop Obinim reportedly vows not to give Florence Obinim any property in their divorce settlement. Photo source: @florenceobinimministries

Source: Facebook

According to the new reports, Bishop Obinim has vowed Florence would not receive a single property acquired during their marriage.

Reports first emerged that Florence had formally initiated a traditional divorce by returning drinks to Bishop Obinim's family, a deeply symbolic act in Ghanaian custom that signals a woman's decision to end a marriage.

How the Obinim marriage broke down

A report by Gossips24Avenue suggested the breakdown began when Bishop Obinim allegedly vacated the couple's matrimonial home and moved to Trassaco, leaving Florence behind for several months.

Concerned by his absence, members of Florence's family, including her brother Frank, her sister Akosua, and a relative identified as Elder Antwi, approached the preacher to find out whether he intended to return.

Bishop Obinim reportedly told them plainly that living under the same roof as Florence again was out of the question.

He is also said to have stated that he no longer wished to be married to her, alleging that she had disclosed private details about their relationship to Prophet Ogyaba, a man he described as his enemy.

Three months after Bishop Obinim left the home, Florence made her decision official. In August, she and her family travelled to Sepaase, a town in Kumasi, to present the traditional drinks to Bishop Obinim's father as a formal request for divorce. The preacher's father reportedly received them without objection.

Watch Gossip24's YouTube video below:

Obinim's property stance amid divorce saga

Behind closed doors, however, the tone was far less ceremonial and amicable.

According to Ghpage News, Angel Obinim was emphatic that Florence would not walk away with any share of the assets built up during their time together, going as far as to say she would not receive so much as a peanut.

He also made it clear that, since the two would no longer be in each other's lives, Florence had no reason to remain in the house he built and should move out without delay.

Florence Obinim's response property stance

Florence, for her part, did not push back on the property claims. She stated plainly that material possessions were not her concern and that she would leave the house as instructed.

Her measured response contrasted with the firmness of Angel Obinim's position, suggesting she chose to step away from the situation without escalating it further.

Obinim's son pops up amid divorce saga

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Promise Obinim, the son of Florence and Bishop Obinim, who was recently filmed partying in Spain as news of his parents' divorce unfolds.

This striking contrast between celebration abroad and the emotional turmoil at home has left many wondering how a family known for their public life is navigating such significant personal upheaval.

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Source: YEN.com.gh