A video of Angel Obinim singing and dancing with his congregation in white has gone viral on social media

The footage emerged amid swirling reports that his wife, Florence Obinim, has filed for divorce

The reason behind the church's joyful gathering has not been revealed, sparking curiosity online

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A video of Angel Obinim appearing completely unbothered has made the rounds on social media, surfacing at the same time as reports that his wife, Florence Obinim, is seeking a divorce.

Bishop Obinim dances in church amid divorce saga. Photo source: @florenceobinimministries

Source: Instagram

The clip, which has attracted significant attention online, shows the Ghanaian preacher surrounded by his congregation, all dressed in white inside his church.

Far from appearing distressed, Obinim was captured singing, dancing and celebrating alongside his members in what looked like a moment of collective worship and praise.

Bishop Obinim's viral church video

The song heard in the video carries a striking message, translating roughly to:

"If God bless you, an animal will bite you, but you won't die."

The choice of song, combined with the timing of its emergence, has fuelled widespread speculation about whether the celebration was a direct response to the news swirling around his marriage, though no confirmation of this has been offered.

Florence Obinim divorce reports

The video has drawn heightened interest because of the backdrop against which it appeared.

Reports have been circulating that Florence Obinim has moved to end her marriage to the founder of International God's Way Church, though the reasons behind the alleged split remain unclear. Neither party has publicly addressed the situation in detail.

For now, Obinim's joyful display before his congregation is the clearest signal of his state of mind, leaving observers and fans to draw their own conclusions about what lies behind the celebration.

Watch Obinim's Instagram video below:

Obinim's son pops up amid divorce saga

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Promise Obinim, the son of Florence and Bishop Obinim, who was recently filmed partying in Spain as news of his parents' divorce unfolds.

This striking contrast between celebration abroad and the emotional turmoil at home has left many wondering how a family known for their public life is navigating such significant personal upheaval.

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Source: YEN.com.gh